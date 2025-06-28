Abdullahi Ganduje's resignation as APC chairman was reportedly linked to President Tinubu's alleged plan to bring his political rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, into the party

Efforts by APC leaders to stop Ganduje from resigning failed, with insiders citing long-standing tensions between Ganduje and Kwankwaso as the key trigger

Political analyst Buba Galadima claimed the APC plans to “sacrifice” both Ganduje and VP Shettima in a strategic move to strengthen the party ahead of 2027

Fresh details have emerged surrounding the sudden resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Contrary to the official claim that he stepped down for health reasons, insider reports suggest that Ganduje’s decision was triggered by ongoing talks between President Bola Tinubu and his political rival, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Abdullahi Ganduje: Actual Reason APC Chairman Suddenly Resigned Finally Out

Source: Twitter

Why Ganduje resigned as APC chairman

Ganduje tendered his resignation on Friday, June 27, following reported discussions that could lead to Kwankwaso joining the APC.

Tensions at the APC national secretariat were palpable by 3pm, with sources confirming that key party leaders, including National Secretary Ajibola Basiru, were making frantic efforts to convince him to stay.

Ganduje's rift with Kwankwaso

The move reportedly caught Ganduje off guard, given the deep-seated animosity between him and Kwankwaso.

Both men served as governors of Kano state and were once close allies within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, their relationship soured after Ganduje succeeded Kwankwaso as governor in 2015 under the APC banner.

Their rivalry deepened over time, culminating in Ganduje’s controversial removal of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi in 2020, an ally of Kwankwaso.

The Emir, however, was recently reinstated in May 2024 by Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), seen as another major blow to Ganduje’s political legacy in Kano.

Insiders confirm resignation after failed intervention

Despite intense lobbying by party stakeholders, Ganduje submitted his resignation around 4:15pm.

The atmosphere at the APC National Secretariat remained tense but calm, with party workers and supporters seen in groups discussing the situation and awaiting formal communication from the National Working Committee (NWC).

Galadima speaks on Ganduje, Shettima as 2027 'sacrifices'

Abdullahi Ganduje: Actual Reason APC Chairman Suddenly Resigned is Finally Out

Source: Facebook

Political analyst and Kwankwaso ally, Buba Galadima, alleged that a meeting was recently held between APC stakeholders and the presidency to "sacrifice Ganduje and Vice President Kashim Shettima" as part of a broader strategy to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While he denied knowledge of Kwankwaso’s defection plans, Galadima acknowledged that a high-level political recalibration is underway.

“I am equally aware there was a meeting... where they agreed that Ganduje and Shettima should be sacrificed,” he said.

Mixed reactions as party awaits official confirmation

The news of Ganduje’s resignation has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media.

His aide, Salihu Yakasai, lamented on X:

“TINUBU WHY, APC WHY,” accompanied by crying emojis.

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Buhari, confirmed the resignation on his Facebook page, noting that it was “effective immediately.”

Meanwhile, spokespersons for the NNPP and Kwankwaso’s camp declined to comment on the matter.

At the APC headquarters in Abuja, a crowd of party supporters remained gathered late into the evening, discussing the unfolding drama.

Nigerians react as Ganduje suddenly resigns

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje recently stepped down as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing health concerns as the primary reason for his sudden resignation.

Ganduje’s sudden departure has sparked widespread reaction via X, with Nigerians speculating on the real reasons behind his resignation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng