The victims were reportedly on their way to the popular Buniyadi market when their vehicle stepped on the suspected improvised explosive device (IED)

Gujba, Yobe state - A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) killed four people and injured 21 others on Friday, June 27, along Katarko-Goniri Road in Gujba local government area (LGA) of Yobe state.

As reported by Channels Television, the victims were mostly from Gotala community.

Those affected were reportedly on their way to the popular Buniyadi market when their vehicle stepped on the suspected IED.

Legit.ng gathered that the corpses of the four individuals killed in the explosion have been taken home for burial, per traditional rites. Those injured are currently receiving medical treatment at the specialist hospital and Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu.

Gotala community is located at the fringes of the Sambisa forest where the suspected Boko haram insurgents have been operating for many years.

Bombings and killings by outlaws have brought cities in Yobe to a virtual standstill. Members of the Boko Haram terrorist group are being blamed for a year of shootings and bombings that have shattered what little confidence there once was there.

As of the time of filing this report, the military has yet to issue any press statement.

Yobe explosion: Victims' relatives speak

Meanwhile, the loved ones of the victims urged the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) state to, as a matter of urgency, reconstruct the "dilapidated road".

According to them, this will avert the activities of the insurgents as the lives of the communities.

Explosion in Buni Yadi, Yobe state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an explosion occurred at the Buni Yadi market in Yobe state, suspected to be caused by a planted IED.

The explosion injured a girl, according to a resident of Buni Yadi, Ali Hassan.

Captain Muhammad Shehu, spokesman for the Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, confirmed the incident and stated that another IED was discovered and successfully detonated by the Army.

