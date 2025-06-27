Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed as the executive chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi).

Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made public on Friday, June 27, through the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the president of Nigeria.

Ahmed is expected to coordinate the operations of the presidential initiative, which is designed to alleviate the effects of removing fuel subsidies by offering cheaper, more affordable, and cleaner energy options.

The PCNGi is a component of the Tinubu administration's palliative intervention programme.

Ahmed, 45, is an alumnus of the University of Abuja, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2005. He was called to the bar in 2006 after attending the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

Thereafter, he went to Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, United States (US), receiving a master's degree in international relations, communications, and diplomacy in 2008.

Ahmed served as former President Muhammadu Buhari's senior special assistant on the national social investment program between 2018 and 2022.

Tinubu gives appointment to Grace Henry

In the same vein, on Thursday, June 26, President Tinubu appointed Grace Henry to be the new head of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the senior special adviser to the chairman of the legion on media and digital communication, Abdul Lauya.

According to Lauya, the appointment was a major milestone owing to the fact that Henry would become the first female and first non-commissioned officer who lead the foremost Nigerian veterans' organisation.

Tinubu appoints board members for NISO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed executive and non-executive board members for the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

Adesegun Olugbade is the board chairman, while Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello has been appointed managing director (MD).

The president appointed executive directors: Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

