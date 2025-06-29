The presidency said reports on George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), being replaced are a fabrication

Social media posts on Akume resigning from his position swirled on Saturday night, June 28

However, in a statement, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is away in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has stressed that George Akume remains the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Legit.ng reports that there have been reports of a change in Akume's role in the Bola Tinubu presidency.

'Fake news' about Akume

However, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's spokesman, disclosed late Saturday night, June 28, that the information circulating about Akume's replacement is untrue.

Onanuga said in a statement obtained by Legit.ng:

"Agents of mischief fabricated it."

He added:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments.

"The presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news."

Tinubu lands in Saint Lucia

President Tinubu arrived in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, on Saturday, June 28.

This was disclosed in a statement by Dada Olusegun, special assistant to the president on social media.

He said, upon President Tinubu’s arrival at Hewanorra International Airport, he was accorded full military honours and received by the governor-general of Saint Lucia, Errol Melchiades Charles, and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

According to Onanuga, the visit marks the first leg of his two-nation trip to the Caribbean and South America.

Tinubu will address a special joint session of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia on Monday, June 30. The event will take place at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

The Nigerian leader would also attend the BRICS summit, a gathering of leaders from the BRICS economic bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The summit focuses on strengthening cooperation, discussing global issues, and promoting the interests of the Global South.

The 2025 summit, hosted by Brazil, will prioritise "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance" with a focus on global health, trade, climate change, AI governance, and multilateral peace and security.

SGF asks northerners to wait for 2031

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akume said northerners nursing presidential ambition in 2027 should wait until 2031.

The SGF said those eyeing the presidency in 2027 should allow President Tinubu the opportunity to complete a potential second term.

He also asked Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, not to seek the exalted seat in 2027.

