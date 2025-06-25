Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Amid talks of a coalition, the Obidient movement on Wednesday, June 25, announced that it has attracted Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), into its fold.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Yunusa Tanko, interim national coordinator of the Obidient movement worldwide, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, visited Malami at the former justice minister's office.

Peter Obi meets Malami

Legit.ng reports that Malami, from Kebbi state, was an appointee of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The alliance between Messrs Obi and Malami comes as political realignments continue to take shape ahead of the 2027 general election.

With fractures evident within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the LP, several opposition figures are exploring new alliances. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) emerged as a potential platform for regrouping dissatisfied politicians and former presidential contenders.

On March 20, 2025, opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and Obi, publicly announced a coalition aimed at unseating the APC in the next election. The group contended that Tinubu’s economic policies have fuelled inflation, eroded purchasing power, and failed to deliver meaningful relief to ordinary Nigerians.

2027 election: Obi and anti-Tinubu coalition

The opposition is counting on the momentum from the 2023 presidential election, where Atiku and Obi polled a combined 12 million votes, more than four million above the figure recorded by Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Opposition member Tanko wrote with accompanying photographs:

"Today, the 25th of June 2025 the Obidient Movement has attracted another senior member into the Obidient Movement. His Exellency Peter Obi was at the office of Hon Abubakar Malami SAN Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of justice (2015 -2023).

"This is in his continuation of bridge building and emancipating the Nigerian people from hunger and disdain."

Bwala makes claim on Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, claimed that Obi has accepted to become a vice-presidential (VP) candidate in the 2027 election.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview, SelahMeditate, Bwala, the special adviser on media and public communications to President Tinubu, predicted that Obi would disappoint his staunch supporters, popularly called 'Obidients'.

