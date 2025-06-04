The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), has appointed 11 new permanent secretaries, according to an official government statement issued in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), appointed 11 new permanent secretaries, according to a Special Government Announcement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, May 3, 2025.

The three-paragraph statement, signed by the Acting Head of Service, Rivers State, Dr Mrs Inyingi Brown, was sent to newsmen, confirming the appointments.

Official statement on permanent secretaries' appointment

The statement outlined the names of the newly appointed permanent secretaries and indicated that their swearing-in ceremony would be conducted by the sole administrator at a later date.

It read:

"His Excellency, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), the Administrator of Rivers State has approved the appointment of the under-listed persons as Permanent Secretaries.

“They include: Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George, Dr Mina T. Ikuru, Dabite Sokari George, Soibitein Duke Harry, Lauretta Davies Dimkpa, Uche R. Ideozu, Chimenum Mpi, Jeremiah Egwu, Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma, Vera Sam Dike and Aleruchi Akani.

“The newly appointed permanent secretaries will be sworn in by His Excellency, the Administrator of Rivers State, on a date to be announced.”

Swearing-in ceremony to be announced

While the appointments have been confirmed, the official swearing-in date remains undisclosed.

The announcement marks a significant administrative development in Rivers State, as the newly appointed officials prepare to assume their roles in the state’s governance structure.

Further updates regarding the swearing-in ceremony are expected in due course.

