The National Opposition Coalition Group formally applied to INEC for the registration of a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA)

The opposition coalition is led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai

In its reaction, the APC said it has no issue with the creation of ADA, as it would stop claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is orchestrating a systematic plan to weaken opposition parties and entrench a one-party state in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the idea of registering the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as a political party in Nigeria.

The APC made its stance known through Ajibola Basiru, its national secretary.

'Stop gaslighting APC' - Basiru

Senator Basiru’s comment appeared in a report by The Punch on Sunday, June 22.

The governing party’s chieftain was reacting to the move by opposition leaders to register the ADA with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that ADA is being promoted by the Nigerian National Coalition Group (NNCG) and backed by key opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and erstwhile Senate President David Mark.

The application for the registration of the party, dated Thursday, June 19, was addressed to the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and co-signed by Akin Ricketts as national chairman and Abdullahi Musa Elayo as pro-tem national secretary.

Reacting to the development, Basiru said he hoped that the coalition’s move would halt the anti-Bola Tinubu elements from accusing the president of attempting to impose a one-party system on the country.

His words:

“It is part of the exercise of their democratic rights, and it is hoped they will stop gaslighting the APC with the unfounded allegation of foisting a one-party state.”

APC UK backs Basiru for Osun guber

Meanwhile, the APC, United Kingdom (UK) chapter, has backed Basiru for the 2026 Osun state governorship race.

A statement signed by the secretary of APC, UK, Momoh Obaro, on behalf of the UK APC chairman, Tunde Doherty, disclosed that the chapter at a recent dinner presented a letter to the national chairman of APC, Abdulahi Ganduje.

The APC UK chapter also passed a vote of confidence in the national working committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

Cleric speaks on Nigeria's democracy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prominent Anambra cleric Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu said INEC, the judiciary, and security officials as the major opposition to electing good leaders in Nigeria.

The cleric, who stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's correspondent in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area (LGA) of Anambra state, alleged that over the years, the trio had continued to undermine Nigeria's democratic norms and principles through their influence, actions, and inactions.

