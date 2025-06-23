President Bola Tinubu has publicly talked about his days at Chicago State University as he introduced a former schoolmate

Tinubu did the introduction while speaking at the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme in Abuja on Monday, June 23

Recall that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and other political opposition questioned Tinubu's academic record at the University

President Bola Tinubu has finally identified and introduced one of his former schoolmates at the Chicago State University (CSU) after several scrutinies from his political opponents, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The president did the introduction while speaking at the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme, where he commissioned 2000 tractors and 9000 specialised farming equipment, at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday, June 23.

Tinubu speaks of days at Chicago State University

At the event, Tinubu made a brief to a man named Alex, saying he was once his neighbour and fellow schoolmate during his stay at Chicago State University, adding that he is now a successful businessman, while he (Tinubu) is now the president. The Nigerian leader said the institution would be proud of them.

While speaking, the man identified as Alex stood up and continued bowing to Tinubu as he addressed the audience. The president's statement reads in part:

“To all of you, Alex was my very good neighbour, and he went to the same school as me in Chicago. Never did we dream that I would be in this position as President of Nigeria and Alex, a successful businessman from Belarus.”

See the video here:

The controversies over Tinubu's academic record

Tinubu's academic records became controversial and made headlines when he contested for president and became the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The Nigerian president had submitted his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which indicated that he attended Chicago State University.

However, his political opponents and some other critics alleged that the president stole the academic records of a female named Bola Tinubu, who was a graduate of the university.

Opposition searches for Tinubu's academic records

The controversy made headlines even after the February 25 presidential election in 2023. The moves to obtain Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University before the election failed.

Former Vice President Atiku, who came second in the 2023 presidential election, used the academic records as one of his evidence to overturn Tinubu's election victory at the Supreme Court, but the move was not successful.

Recall that Atiku, who contested under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was the first runner-up in the 2023 presidential election. He came behind Tinubu, who ran under the All Progressives Congress (APC), and before Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Tinubu visits Benue victims

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has landed in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, as he planned to visit the Yelwata community in the Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The president arrived at the Makurdi Airport, which was located at the tactical air command of the Nigerian Air Force base in the state capital, at about 12:58.

Governor Father Hyacinth Alia of the state had earlier declared a public holiday ahead of the president's visit. This was to allow the residents of the state to participate in and witness Tinubu's intervention in the state.

