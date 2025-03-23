There has been a growing debate about whether opposition parties in Nigeria should unite to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

On Thursday, March 20, opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai announced the formation of a coalition to oust President Tinubu in 2027 democratically

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been in power since 2015, the year the PDP, which led for 16 years was sacked

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and zoning dispute are reportedly stalling negotiations among political leaders ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku is Nigeria’s perennial presidential candidate, having run unsuccessfully for president of the country six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. By the next general elections, he would have clocked 79.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, March 23, 2025, the zoning dispute and presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain comes amid the move to form an alliance to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027 intensifies.

The newspaper quoted “a reliable source involved in the coalition discussions" as saying the camps of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election; and former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi; were demanding that power should stay in the southern region for eight years.

The source said:

“What I can tell you is that quite a lot of people are involved in the coalition. However, they fear zoning. You know that Obi and Amaechi are very much interested in replacing Tinubu, so their camps want power to remain in the South.”

The source added:

“The southerners who want to replace Tinubu are afraid to get involved without knowing Atiku’s stance. If they get involved and, in the future, the coalition declares the race open to all, and Atiku grabs it like he did in 2019 and 2023 in the PDP, most of them would jeopardise their ambitions and potentially shortchange their region.

“This is why many are not participating openly or attending the meetings, like at the last press conference. So, that’s the situation.”

Party primaries with respect to the 2027 election are expected to be conducted in 2026.

Issues surrounding the next election include the state of the economy and national unity. Additionally, in the forthcoming campaign, may be on the impact of identity — ethnic, regional, and religious.

Read more 2027 election-related content:

2027 election: SDP's El-Rufai under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, scolded Nasir El-Rufai over the former APC chieftain's call for opposition politicians to join the SDP and help oust the ruling party in 2027.

After El-Rufai urged opposition leaders like Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, to join him in his new political movement, Lamido strongly rejected the invitation, questioning his ideologies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng