Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Paul Ibe, has reacted to the introduction of Alex Zingman as former schoolmate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ibe said Nigerians deserve answers, not more confusion about President Tinubu’s long-contested academic history

Atiku's aide said Zingman has been linked to controversial dealings across Africa — including allegations of arms trafficking and financial improprieties

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Paul Ibe, said the introduction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s former schoolmate, Alex Zingman, has triggered more questions than answers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu publicly talked about his days at Chicago State University as he introduced a former schoolmate.

Atiku's aide says Nigerians deserve answers, not more confusion Photo credit: @omonlakiki

Source: Twitter

Tinubu did the introduction while speaking at the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme in Abuja on Monday, June 23.

Ibe said Zingman, a Belarusian businessman’s name features prominently in controversial dealings across Africa — including allegations of arms trafficking and financial improprieties in Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said Zingman was reportedly born in 1966 while President Tinubu claims to have graduated from CSU in 1979.

According to Ibe, Zingman would have been only 13 years old when Tinubu graduated from CSU.

Atiku’s aide stated this via his X handle @omonlakiki on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

“Are we now to believe that the Guinness Book of Records missed the story of a 13-year-old Belarusian prodigy graduating from an American university alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

“Even more troubling is the President’s casual association with a man whose international reputation is mired in scandal.”

The Atiku media team said Nigerians deserve to know the mystery around Tinubu’s academic record at Chicago State University.

“Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why a man born in 1966 is being paraded as your classmate who graduated in 1979. Were you taught in the same classroom or in different decades?

“Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know if the Alex Zingman of global infamy — the arms-linked tycoon — shares the same seat in your memories or only in a script of fiction.”

'Tinubu not afraid of Atiku, Obi’s coalition’

Recall that Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, has dismissed the recent coalition of opposition figures, stating that it lacks the necessary political structure to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

Bwala described the anti-Tinubu coalition as an informal gathering of presidential aspirants rather than a well-organised political merger.

Presidential aide on public communications and media, noted that the coalition does not have the backing of the leadership of major opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

Jonathan, 6 Other People who could challenge Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians continue to battle uncomfortable cost of living, the political arena is heating up for the 2027 election.

President Tinubu, who came into power in 2023, now faces growing opposition from influential political figures seeking to block his bid for a second term.

Legit.ng has gathered a list of people who could challenge Tinubu in the presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng