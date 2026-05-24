A single 45-year-old woman with no kids has admitted that making peace with the reality that she is not becoming a mum has turned out to be more complicated than she thought

She stated that she never thought that she would get to 45 and not have a child of her own, admitting that it is one of the quieter griefs she has had to face

Sharing her story, the woman, who was never against having kids, recounted her past relationships with men and a particular moment she wept while walking to the grocery store

Camille Natalie, a 45-year-old woman who is single and without children, has admitted that her current situation has left her with mixed feelings and mood swings.

Making peace with not becoming a mum has become more complicated than she imagined.

Camille Natalie admitted that being single and without kids at 45 has left her with mixed feelings. Photo Credit: @camillexnatalie

Source: TikTok

Single woman, 45, without kids shares story

In a TikTok post on May 23, Camille opened up about her feelings at present, noting that she never thought she would get to 45 without having a kid.

Camille explained that it has been one of the quieter griefs she has had to deal with in her life.

Camille noted that she was never against having children, but was never obsessed with it and always assumed it would naturally happen, but this was not the case for her.

Camille looked back on some of the relationships she had had and how she felt about them.

Camille recounted one particular moment she wept while heading to the grocery store after seeing a toddler reach up to grab her mother's hand.

According to Camille, sometimes she feels grief, sometimes a quiet relief, but she has no regret or bitterness about not having kids and being single. She wrote:

"I just never thought I’d get to 45 and not be somebody’s mom. It’s been one of the quieter griefs I’ve had to face, if I’m honest. I wasn’t against having kids. But I also wasn’t obsessed with it. I just always assumed it would naturally happen.

"Meet the right person. Get married. Have kids. That’s just what I saw around me growing up. Looking back though…

"I remember ending relationships because he didn’t want kids. And I remember the anxiety of seeing “wants kids” on someone’s profile. Like suddenly time felt very loud. In all the people I’ve ever dated, maybe 3 of them made me actually picture it. Actually see us there.

"The rest? That feeling just never came. And I didn’t question it much at the time. Then one day I’m walking to the grocery store. A toddler reaches up and grabs her mom’s hand. And I’m standing on the sidewalk crying. Didn’t see that coming.

"Still not totally sure I understand it. People say adopt. Date someone who already has kids. I’ve done that last one. I’ve thought about the first. It’s just not what I want. And I’ve had to make peace with knowing that about myself. Because there’s a quiet grief in it. And sometimes, honestly, a quiet relief too. Not regret. Not bitterness. Just this awareness of certain moments that just won’t be mine.

"The little things. All of it. But I love my life. I love my peace. I love my freedom. I love being auntie to my niece and nephew. Not better. Not worse. Just different. Has anyone else felt this?"

Camille's TikTok post underscores the challenges of being unmarried and without kids for a woman at 45.

A single woman, 45, without children, speaks on her current situation. Photo Credit: @camillexnatalie

Source: TikTok

View her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail single woman's situation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

noleaks said:

"My sister-in-law is 52, never married no kids .. Very successful career, always said I don’t need a man, well now she calls her sister (my wife) at least once a week in tears saying she’s lonely and wishes she could start over."

The Beautiful Treasure said:

"It was this very fear that I decided to have kids. But, I made the decision to have them not for anyone but myself and one the best decisions ever, the pockets are not as heavy though but it's all worth it."

Ms Nc'usana said:

"I am 43 no kids. it gets lonely sometimes. I have started the adoption process hopefully everything goes well..."

hagar Ibrahim said:

"Strong desires lead to more suffering. Step back and let the world run. If it happens great, if it doesn’t happen, also great. I spent all my life being pressured by this; little did I know, it was never for me. I'm 37 and slowly accepting it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 60-year-old single woman with no kids who served the 'God of MFM' had expressed regrets about her current situation.

Woman, 39, with no kids, cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single woman, 39, with no children, had lamented over her situation.

Sharing a video in which she shed tears, the United Kingdom migrant highlighted some pressing issues in her life.

Apart from being single, she said she had no children or car and does not have a house of her own. She mentioned God as she cried about her problems.

Source: Legit.ng