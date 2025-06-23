Arise TV presenter Oseni Rufai sparked online debate by asking if any top politicians, including Peter Obi, Atiku, or Jonathan, could defeat Tinubu in 2027

Amid widespread dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s leadership, many Nigerians on social media believe former President Goodluck Jonathan stands the best chance

Supporters cite Jonathan’s democratic legacy and diplomatic image as key strengths, urging a united opposition to overcome Tinubu’s strong political machinery

Social-media platforms buzzed with intense speculation after Arise TV presenter, Oseni Rufai, posed a thought-provoking question to his followers: Can any of these men beat President Tinubu in an election?

Some of these candidates are Atiku Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Bukola Saraki, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and Ibrahim Shekarau.

This question comes amid growing dissatisfaction with the Tinubu-led administration.

Legit.ng reports that both ordinary citizens and opposition figures have increasingly voiced their frustration over the president’s leadership style, policies, and the state of the nation.

Against this backdrop of rising public discontent, political enthusiasts have begun making predictions and weighing the chances of potential challengers.

While Tinubu is no easy opponent, armed with a robust political structure and significant incumbency advantage, the search for a formidable alternative has gained momentum, sparking widespread debate across the country.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported seven strong candidates who stand a chance in a close contest with Tinubu in 2027.

Rufai’s question triggers a wave of responses

Rufai, who asked the public if any of the above-listed men can beat President Tinubu in an election via his social media X handle (formerly Twitter), was met with responses from concerned Nigerians, with many settling on one answer: former president Goodluck Jonathan.

One of the Netizens who reacted, @dhoosman, said:

"Only Jonathan has a chance against Tinubu here, even with day light rigging."

Why some Nigerians think Jonathan stands apart

Supporters argued that Jonathan’s reputation for conceding defeat in 2015 and his subsequent diplomacy in West Africa could swing undecided voters.

One of the users, @Odemesaul23 said:

“His image as the ‘gentle democrat’ still resonates, especially with older voters who remember that calm handover.”

@Chief_Ajiji said:

"If all of the unite, Tinubu is finished. BAT does not win by vote count. He wins by owning the man who counts the vote.

"However, with a coalition, it will be difficult to overturn a landslide vote in Favour of the coalition. Any attempt to annul the victory would lead to massive breakdown of law and order in the country."

@OfficiaEdoOsasB said:

"Only Goodluck Jonathan stands a chance in 2027."

@KoladeKayode said:

"Any of them, including GEJ, could in a free, fair, and credible election. However, in a wuruwuru election, no one of them can win unless two or more of them unite."

@realgazakure said:

"Only Goodluck Jonathan can win Tinubu."

2027: Why Tinubu is not afraid of Atiku, Obi’s coalition - Bwala

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is not afraid of an opposition coalition aimed at unseating him in the 2027 election.

Incumbent president, Tinubu, has not officially made known his intention to run for a second term under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but he is expected to do so.

