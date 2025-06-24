Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai described President Tinubu’s administration as a “disaster,” saying he was thankful to have avoided joining it

Former Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has broken his silence over his deteriorating relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, branding the current administration a “disaster."

He further expressed gratitude to God for distancing him from it.

El-Rufai, who spoke during an appearance on Arise News Channel’s PrimeTime on Monday night, June 23, accused Tinubu’s government of falling short of expectations, especially in the area of cabinet appointments.

“There is no quality,” he lamented.

El-Rufai: Why Northern APC governors backed Tinubu

El-Rufai explained that the decision by Northern governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to back a southern candidate for the 2023 presidency was rooted in fairness.

“For us, as Northern APC governors, we felt that eight years after Buhari, power should go to the South. The second question was who would win under the party, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the beneficiary,” he said.

Despite this, El-Rufai noted that he was never part of Tinubu’s inner political circle.

“I was never close to Bola Tinubu. I was a Buhari boy; he had his boys. My job was delivering Kaduna for Tinubu when he won the party,” he stated.

Tinubu’s Lagos record raised hopes, says El-Rufai

The former governor acknowledged concerns about Tinubu’s candidacy but said his record as governor of Lagos influenced their choice.

“There were questions about him, and it worried me. We checked how he governed Lagos, and it was an inclusive government; he did a decent job. Every saint has a past, every sinner has a future. So we said, if he can do half of that in Nigeria, then it’s good,” El-Rufai explained.

El-Rufai turns down ministerial role

El-Rufai confirmed that he turned down an offer to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet, which he now describes as an answered prayer.

“I think God saved me from the embarrassment of having to be part of this disaster. Tinubu begged me publicly to serve in his government, the videos are there. How can they say he begged me to change my plans? I thank God because I don’t have to explain to Nigerians why there’s no light, and the killings,” he stated.

El-Rufai blasts Tinubu’s appointments

El-Rufai’s most pointed criticism came when he expressed disappointment in the President’s cabinet picks, an area he had once hoped Tinubu would excel in.

“The one thing I was almost confident Tinubu would do was to pick a sound cabinet. There is no quality,” he said.

Legit.ng reports that the remarks have drawn attention to the growing cracks within the ruling APC and highlight how internal alliances formed before the 2023 elections are now fraying.

El-Rufai mentions what he actually did for Tinubu

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has claimed to have orchestrated the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the Nigerian president, while expressing regret for his contribution to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

The former governor made the comment while speaking on the Arise TV programme on Monday, June 23. He said he felt he had contributed to the Nigerian problems by supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 election.

