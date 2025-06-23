2027 Election: Wamakko Reacts to Purported VP Ambition Amid Rumours on Shettima's Fate
- Aliyu Wamakko, former governor of Sokoto, distanced himself from reports linking him to a purported 2027 vice-presidential (VP) ambition
- In a statement, the senator representing Sokoto North district described the claims as false, unauthorised, and politically mischievous
- The rebuttal comes in response to a recent statement attributed to Abdullahi Yerima, the chairperson of Kebbe local government area (LGA), and published by an online news outlet
Sokoto, Sokoto state
Sokoto, Sokoto state - Senator Aliyu Wamakko, a former governor of Sokoto state, has dissociated himself from a report linking him to a purported 2027 vice-presidential (VP) ambition.
The rumour concerning Wamakko comes amid rife speculations that there are ongoing political permutations that could compel President Bola Tinubu to drop Kashim Shettima for another running mate in the 2027 election.
Wamakko disowns VP ambition claim
In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Abdallah Shehu El-Kurebe, Senator Wamakko described the claim, credited to Kebbe local government chairman, Abdullahi Yerima, and published by an online news outlet, as “false, unauthorised, and politically mischievous.”
The controversial report had quoted Yerima as canvassing support for Wamakko’s alleged vice-presidential bid. But reacting, Wamakko categorically denied ever expressing such interest.
The federal lawmaker said:
“We wish to state unequivocally that Senator Wamakko has never, publicly or privately, expressed interest in contesting for the position of Vice President in the 2027 general elections, or in any political arrangement of that nature.
"Any insinuation or claim to that effect is false, baseless, and highly irresponsible.”
The statement added:
“Let it be on record that Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko remains focused on serving the people of Sokoto State and the nation at large through responsible leadership and political maturity. He will not be distracted by opportunistic narratives concocted for selfish motives."
Katsina governor disowns 2027 VP ambition
In the same vein, Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina state, has been linked to Shettima's seat. But his chief press secretary (CPS), Ibrahim Mohammed, denied that his principal was angling for the VP’s position, calling it “mere political permutations.”
He said:
“My principal has just completed two years in office and has two more to go. He has an agenda for Katsina state and is implementing it effectively. I believe all these are just political permutations.”
Shettima: APC sources name potential replacements
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that signs from within the ruling APC allegedly point to the exclusion of Shettima from the 2027 presidential ticket.
Multiple sources within the party divulged that talks of a potential replacement stem from political calculations aimed at realignment ahead of the 2027 election.
Governors of Yobe, Gombe, and Kaduna, Mai Mala Buni, Muhammadu Yahaya, and Uba Sani, respectively, are being considered as potential replacements for Shettima.
Source: Legit.ng
