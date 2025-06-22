A major change may happen within the presidency as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly considering replacing Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2027 election

A report on Sunday, June 22, cited "credible sources" in the presidency and the ruling APC as divulging that there are ongoing political permutations that could compel President Tinubu to drop Shettima for another running mate

The governors of Yobe and Kaduna states, Mai Mala Buni and Senator Uba Sani, are rumoured to be potential candidates

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Signs from within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly point to the exclusion of Kashim Shettima from the 2027 presidential ticket.

As reported on Sunday, June 22, by The Punch, credible sources in the presidency and the APC divulged that there are ongoing political permutations that could compel President Bola Tinubu to drop Shettima for another running mate.

APC sources say Tinubu's vice-presidential (VP) candidate pick is under review. Photo credits: @KashimSM, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu/Shettima ticket faces possible tweak

Legit.ng reports that the rumour that President Tinubu may consider replacing Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2027 election reached a boiling point on Sunday, June 15, at the APC North-East stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe state.

Tensions flared when Mustapha Salihu, APC national vice chairman (North-East), concluded his remarks endorsing Tinubu for a second term, without mentioning Shettima, the incumbent vice-president. His omission sparked fury among party delegates.

In a now-viral video, enraged attendees began chanting “Shettima! Shettima” before chaos erupted.

Despite repeated denials from top APC figures, multiple sources within the party divulged that talks of a potential replacement stem from political calculations aimed at realignment ahead of the 2027 election.

In its latest report, The Punch said four northern governors, two each from the North-West and North-East, and two principal officers in the 10th national assembly may be eyeing the VP’s seat.

Governors of Yobe, Gombe, Kaduna, and Katsina, Mai Mala Buni, Muhammadu Yahaya, Senator Uba Sani, and Dikko Radda, respectively, are being considered as potential replacements for Shettima.

Sources also listed Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, and Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, as likely candidates.

A source said:

“Two principal officers from the national assembly and about four governors are involved, two each from the North-East and North-West. I know of a few, including one within the VP’s circle.”

Another source added:

“It’s usually governors who want that position. There’s the governor of Yobe, Gombe, Kaduna, and Katsina. The Katsina governor’s interest is no secret.

“There are also signs that the Speaker and Deputy Senate President are eyeing it. They represent different political blocs."

List of possible Shettima's replacements:

Mai Mala Buni Muhammadu Yahaya Senator Uba Sani Dikko Radda Tajudeen Abbas Barau Jibrin

Ahmed shuts down Shettima's replacement rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ismaeel Ahmed, a former member of the APC Board of Trustees (BoT), calmed nerves amid growing rumours of internal friction within the ruling party.

Ahmed described the claims that President Tinubu is weighing his options as “malicious rumours”, insisting that there was no substance to the reports suggesting discontent between the two top leaders.

Source: Legit.ng