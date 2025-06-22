Presidency refutes Lamido’s claims on Tinubu’s June 12 role

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- The Presidency said Sule Lamido and the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1993, Tony Anenih, surrendered the people's mandate without resistance.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Lamido and Anenih teamed up with the defeated National Republican Convention to deny MKO Abiola his mandate.

Presidency accuses Lamido of telling lies about Tinubu’s June 12 role Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Onanuga stated this while reacting to Lamido’s claim that President Bola Tinubu supported the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 titled Let us set the record straight.”

Onanuga said Lamido was among those who failed to oppose the military's injustice.

“Alhaja Mogaji never mobilised market women to support the unjust annulment. Had she done so, she would have lost her position as market leader in Lagos. While she once had a personal relationship with then-President Babangida, this was before the annulment crisis.”

“In sharp contrast, Senator Bola Tinubu stood firm even before General Abacha dissolved the political parties and all democratic institutions, including the National Assembly, on November 17, 1993, following his coup.

