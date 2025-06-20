The National Opposition Coalition Group formally applied to INEC for the registration of a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA)

Legit.ng reports that the opposition coalition is led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai

The formation of ADA, backed by some other key political heavyweights, seeks to capitalise on mounting public dissatisfaction ahead of the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, opposition leaders under the banner of the Coalition Movement have adopted the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

Legit.ng gathered that the opposition leaders have applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the ADA as a party.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, June 20, the coalition’s application letter addressed to INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and dated Thursday, June 19, was co-signed by the national chairman of ADA, Akin Ricketts and the Protem national secretary, Abdullahi Musa Elayo.

Vanguard also noted the development.

The letter partly reads:

“We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance as a political party.

“This is sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.

“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.

“The National Secretariat of the party is as stated at the bottom of the association’s letterhead used in this application.

“We have also herewith attached our logo describing in details the symbolism of our party colours and the their configuration and the corn (Maize)."

Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and other opposition figures have been holding high-level meetings aimed at forming a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In April, Atiku stated that there is no going back on the formation of a coalition to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintained that the coalition movement was not just a political strategy but a necessity to challenge the ruling party and rebuild the country.

The former presidential candidate has been rooting for a coalition to challenge the APC in 2027.

Atiku, 78, has been reaching out to key political figures across party lines and the coalition team has been holding a series of consultations, including a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others in the coalition move include former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal; ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi; and a former secretary to the state government of Katsina state, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa.

