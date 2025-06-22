Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the newly adopted All Democratic Alliance (ADA) of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is the new hope for Nigeria.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku's coalition applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the registration of ADA.

Agaba says Atiku's newly adopted party ADA is the new hope for Nigeria. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

It is gathered that the opposition coalition is led by Atiku and the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The formation of the ADA, backed by some other key political heavyweights, seeks to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Agaba explained that the reason the Atiku-led coalition adopted ADA ahead of Nasir El-Rifai’s Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The political analyst said SDP and the earlier reported the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were already infiltrated.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

“The formation of ADA is strategic and timely. It will redeem the political space from the one-party system envisioned by the failed leadership of the APC. The downtrodden Nigerians who bear the brunt of Tinubu's anti-people policies are the strength of ADA.”

Agaba said Nigeria has outgrown the days of suffering and smiling, and the ADA is the narrative changer.

“It's time for a new direction, and ADA is the answer.”

Agaba did not agree with Nigerians who see the Atiku-led coalition is about power power-grabbing mission ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said Atiku’s coalition is not about grabbing power but about redeeming Nigeria from the brink of collapse.

The political analyst said ADA is different, and it is a movement driven by a desire to serve the people and address the challenges facing Nigeria.

The people will be the judge of the intentions and actions of Atiku’s coalition to build a better Nigeria, where every citizen can live with dignity and hope.

“The time for change is now, and ADA is leading the charge.”

Agaba says Nigerians suffering from Tinubu's anti-people policies are the strength of ADA. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

‘Why Tinubu is not afraid of Atiku’s coalition'

Recall that Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, dismissed the recent coalition of opposition figures, stating that it lacks the necessary political structure to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

Bwala described the anti-Tinubu coalition as an informal gathering of presidential aspirants rather than a well-organised political merger.

The Tinubu's special adviser on public communications and media noted that the coalition does not have the backing of the leadership of major opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

Atiku-led coalition: Name of ADA, chairman announced

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s opposition bloc has unveiled a new political party called ADA, with Chief Akin Ricketts and Abdullahi Elayo appointed as interim chairman and secretary.

A 15-member committee, chaired by Rotimi Amaechi, was tasked with securing INEC registration, office space, and operational structures for the ADA.

Backed by Atiku, the ADA aims to unite progressives and challenge President Tinubu in 2027, promising inclusion, accountability, and federalism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng