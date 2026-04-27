Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

US Government is Accepting Donations to Pay Off Its $39 Trillion Debt Via PayPal
World

US Government is Accepting Donations to Pay Off Its $39 Trillion Debt Via PayPal

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • The US Treasury now accepts PayPal and Venmo donations to help reduce America’s $39 trillion debt
  • Monthly contributions average just $120,000, a fraction of the $88 billion in interest payments
  • As traditional cuts and crypto proposals stall, taxpayers face two contrasting paths to address the crisis

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

The US Treasury has updated its payment options, now allowing citizens to make voluntary contributions towards the national debt using PayPal and Venmo through its Pay.gov form.

This comes as the government faces a staggering $39 trillion debt.

Monthly debt contributions remain small compared to soaring US interest payments.
US Treasury accepts PayPal and Venmo donations to reduce the $39 trillion national debt. Photo credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Donations versus debt scale

Despite the new digital payment options, donations average only about $120,000 a month. This is minuscule compared to the $88 billion in monthly interest payments alone. Since 1996, cumulative donations have reached roughly $67 million, with February 2026 inflows near $30,000.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

A 64-year-old programme gains attention

The “Gifts to Reduce the Public Debt” programme has existed since 1961 under 31 U.S.C. § 3113. While historically overlooked, it has recently gained viral attention due to the scale of America’s debt crisis.

Read also

5 banking services now free as CBN announces withdrawal, deposit fees changes from May 1

Senator Rand Paul’s six penny plan

Amid rising debt, Senator Rand Paul has promoted his Six Penny Plan. He explained:

“I introduced the Six Penny Plan because the answer to our debt crisis isn’t complicated. Cut six cents off every dollar. Balance the budget in five years. Protect your children’s future. The only thing standing in the way is Washington’s refusal to live within its means.”

The plan aims to trim six cents from every federal dollar over five years to balance the budget.

Strategic bitcoin reserve proposal

Bitcoin advocates argue for a different approach. Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced the BITCOIN Act of 2025, which proposed purchasing 1 million BTC over five years to build a sovereign crypto reserve. Asset manager VanEck projected that such a reserve could reduce US debt by 36% by 2050.

VanEck stated:

“Assuming today’s $900 trillion of total global financial assets compound at 7.0% from 2025 – 2049, Bitcoin would represent 18% of global financial assets in this scenario.”

Read also

AI scams evade crackdown in Nigeria as sponsored Facebook videos falsely claim huge earnings

However, the bill remains stalled in committee. Lummis announced in December 2025 that she will not seek reelection.

Trump’s executive order and legislative stalemate

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve using forfeited coins. Yet, operational deadlines have passed, and Congress has not allocated funds for new acquisitions. The companion Mined in America Act seeks to formalise this framework but also remains stalled.

Two paths forward

The current outlook leaves taxpayers with two contrasting tools:

Voluntary digital donations via PayPal and Venmo.

A stalled legislative push for a fixed-supply Bitcoin reserve.

Both approaches highlight the challenges of tackling America’s $39 trillion debt, with voluntary contributions offering symbolic support while larger structural reforms remain uncertain.

Bitcoin advocates push for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an alternative debt solution.
Senator Rand Paul promotes the Six Penny Plan to balance the federal budget. Photo credit: Andrew Hanick/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

US cuts deportation list to 110 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that the number of Nigerians set for deportation has been reduced from 130 to 110.

These individuals were convicted of serious crimes and have now been placed on what DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
USADonald TrumpDiaspora
Hot:
Cbn King mitchy Oshoala Airtel tariffs Idice