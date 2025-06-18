Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, a chieftain of the APC, said the ruling party has no plans to replace Vice-President Kashim Shettima on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election ticket

The former member of the APC board of trustees (BoTs) spoke when he featured in a video interview monitored by Legit.ng

Over the past few days, the APC has been in mild turmoil over the fear that Shettima may not return as President Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Ismaeel Ahmed, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT), has said calmed nerves amid growing rumours of internal friction within the ruling party.

Legit.ng reports that the rumour that President Bola Tinubu may consider replacing Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2027 election reached a boiling point on Sunday, June 15, at the APC North-East stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe state.

Tensions flared when Mustapha Salihu, APC national vice chairman (North-East), concluded his remarks endorsing Tinubu for a second term—without mentioning Shettima, the incumbent vice-president. His omission sparked fury among party delegates.

In a now-viral video, enraged attendees began chanting “Shettima! Shettima” before chaos erupted.

Despite repeated denials from top APC figures, multiple sources within the party divulged that talks of a potential replacement stem from political calculations aimed at realignment ahead of the 2027 election.

The Punch, in a recent report, quoted a source as saying:

“The President is weighing the options."

But speaking on Tuesday night, June 17, on Channels Television’s programme 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng, Ahmed described the claims as “malicious rumours” and insisted there was no substance to the reports suggesting discontent between the two top leaders.

His words:

"There is no discussion about substituting the vice-president. It is malicious rumour by people who probably don't understand what is going on in the presidency and don't know how the presidency works, and stuff like that."

The video can be viewed below:

'No rift between Tinubu, Shettima'

In the same interview, Ahmed dismissed the allegation of a rift between President Tinubu and Shettima.

Ahmed expressed confidence that there was no discussion about substituting the vice president in 2027, nor was there any discussion of blocking the vice president at the presidential villa.

The APC chieftain posited that the rumours were being spread by ignorant people.

Read more on the 2027 election in Nigeria:

'Tinubu'll choose running mate'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Salihu said President Tinubu is the only one who has the right to choose his running mate for the 2027 election.

Salihu explained that President Tinubu has the constitutional authority to choose his lieutenant for the 2027 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng