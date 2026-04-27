Oaks and Pillars High School in Ogun State published the 2026 UTME results of its students on social media

Olayemi O. emerged as the top performer in the school after scoring 344 marks in the national examination

The school shared a statistical breakdown showing that 80% of its candidates scored 200 and above

An Ogun-based educational institution, Oaks and Pillars High School, has shared the performance of its students in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The school celebrated Olayemi O., who sat for the exam and secured a high score of 344.

An Ogun school celebrates its top scorer with over 340 marks. Photo: Oaks and Pillars Private Schools, Mowe

Source: Facebook

2026 JAMB: Ogun student scores 344 in UTME

In an official statement released on Sunday, April 26, the school management provided a detailed analysis of the results for its 21 candidates.

The data revealed that while Olayemi O. led with 344, the school maintained an average score of 229 across the board.

The school stated:

"Dear Esteemed Parents, We are pleased to present the statistical analysis of our students’ recent JAMB performance: Total Candidates: 21, Highest Score: 344, Average Score: 229."

2926 UTME: School shares JAMB result analysis

According to the management, 10% of the students scored 300 and above, while 20% fell within the 250 to 299 range.

The institution noted that 50% of the students scored between 200 and 249, leaving only 20% below the 200 mark.

The school added:

"This shows that 80% of our students scored 200 and above, reflecting a strong academic foundation. A significant number also performed within the competitive 250+ range."

See the Facebook post below:

In a related story, a science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng