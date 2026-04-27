2026 UTME: Top Scorer of Ogun State School Scores Over 340 Out of 21 Candidates, Result Trends
- Oaks and Pillars High School in Ogun State published the 2026 UTME results of its students on social media
- Olayemi O. emerged as the top performer in the school after scoring 344 marks in the national examination
- The school shared a statistical breakdown showing that 80% of its candidates scored 200 and above
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
An Ogun-based educational institution, Oaks and Pillars High School, has shared the performance of its students in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The school celebrated Olayemi O., who sat for the exam and secured a high score of 344.
2026 JAMB: Ogun student scores 344 in UTME
In an official statement released on Sunday, April 26, the school management provided a detailed analysis of the results for its 21 candidates.
The data revealed that while Olayemi O. led with 344, the school maintained an average score of 229 across the board.
2026 UTME top scorer of Niger state school scores over 330 as 9 others get high marks, results trend
The school stated:
"Dear Esteemed Parents, We are pleased to present the statistical analysis of our students’ recent JAMB performance: Total Candidates: 21, Highest Score: 344, Average Score: 229."
2926 UTME: School shares JAMB result analysis
According to the management, 10% of the students scored 300 and above, while 20% fell within the 250 to 299 range.
The institution noted that 50% of the students scored between 200 and 249, leaving only 20% below the 200 mark.
The school added:
"This shows that 80% of our students scored 200 and above, reflecting a strong academic foundation. A significant number also performed within the competitive 250+ range."
See the Facebook post below:
In a related story, a science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.
2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.
The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng