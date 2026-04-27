Israeli political rivals Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid have announced a new alliance to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in elections expected later this year

Their merged party, Together, aims to unite a divided opposition and present a credible alternative to Netanyahu’s coalition

Recent polls suggest Bennett is emerging as Netanyahu’s strongest challenger, while Lapid’s support has weakened

Two of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s biggest political rivals, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, have announced they are joining forces to challenge his coalition government in the upcoming election expected later this year.

The former prime ministers revealed on Sunday that their parties, Bennett 2026 and There is a Future, will merge under a new banner called Together, with Bennett as leader.

Bennett and Lapid form Together party to challenge Netanyahu’s coalition government. Photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, Bennett described the move as “the most Zionist and patriotic step we have ever taken for our country.”

Lapid added:

“Bennett is a right-wing politician, but an honest one, and there is trust between us.” He emphasised that the alliance aims to “unite the bloc, put an end to internal divisions, and focus all efforts on winning the critical upcoming elections and leading Israel forward into the future.”

Criticism of Netanyahu’s leadership

Both Bennett and Lapid have been vocal critics of Netanyahu’s handling of national security since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Bennett pledged to establish a national commission of inquiry into what he calls failures leading up to the attack, a move rejected by Netanyahu’s government. Lapid has also condemned Netanyahu’s ceasefire deal with Iran, calling it a “political disaster.”

This is not the first time Bennett and Lapid have joined forces. In 2021, they ended Netanyahu’s 12-year tenure by forming a coalition government that lasted 18 months. They also previously entered his 2013 coalition, sidelining his ultra-Orthodox allies.

Netanyahu’s current position

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, returned to power after winning the November 2022 election, forming the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. However, his credibility has been weakened since the October 2023 Hamas attack, with polls predicting losses in the next election due by the end of October.

Recent surveys show Bennett gaining ground. An April 23 poll by Israel’s N12 News found Bennett’s party securing 21 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared to 25 for Netanyahu’s Likud. Lapid’s party, however, dropped to seven seats from its current 24. Academic and media polls consistently place Bennett as Netanyahu’s strongest challenger.

Profiles of the leaders

Naftali Bennett (54): Former army commando turned tech millionaire, representing Israel’s right-wing bloc.

Yair Lapid (62): Former TV news anchor, representing Israel’s secular middle class, which has grown frustrated with tax and military service burdens.

The Bennett-Lapid alliance marks a significant attempt to consolidate opposition forces against Netanyahu. With elections looming, their success will depend on whether they can maintain unity and appeal to a broad spectrum of Israeli voters.

Polls show Bennett rising as Netanyahu’s strongest rival in Israel’s political landscape. Photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu diagnosed with cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disclosed in his latest medical report that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The 76-year-old leader shared the news in a post on X on Friday, explaining that doctors discovered an early-stage malignant tumour during routine medical monitoring.

According to Fox news, Netanyahu explained that the tumour was found following successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng