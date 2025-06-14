In a dramatic twist of events, Kenneth Okonkwo, who recently resigned from the Labour Party has exposed the truth behind his alleged grouse with Peter Obi, LP's flagbearer in 2023 election

In a trending interview on Saturday, Okonkwo alleged that Peter Obi betrayed him by re-aligning with the embattled Julius Abure-led faction, despite warnings

According to Okonkwo, Obi ignored his advice and returned to support individuals who had allegedly misled him by falsely claiming that they had the backing of INEC

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Veteran actor and ex-spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has accused former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of betrayal in the wake of internal party disputes.

Kenneth Okonkwo has opened up on how Peter Obi allegedly betrayed him. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo

In a viral interview with Symfoni which started trending on Saturday, Okonkwo, who officially exited the Labour Party in February 2025, revealed that Obi went against his advice and returned to support the embattled Julius Abure-led faction of the party, despite alleged warnings.

According to him, Obi was misled by LP executives who claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission had recognised them.

He said:

"Any politician that knows what he's doing cannot be betrayed by another. If there is anybody that betrayed the other, I can say it emphatically that Peter Obi betrayed me.

"The Julius Abure-led LP members lied to Obi that the Independent National Electoral Commission had accepted them and Obi surreptitiously went back to them but I told him: ‘Sir, you have made a public statement on integrity and even if INEC has accepted them, that is not a criterion for you to go back and start dealing with them because they have shown that they are not democratic. If you go back to them, they will destroy your political career and everything you have said about integrity will die.''

Kenneth Okonkwo exposes truth about Labour Party's crisis involving Abure's faction and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo

Obi went back to Abure despite warnings- Kenneth Okonkwo alleges

Speaking further, Okonkwo noted that despite privately urging Obi not to align with a group he described as "undemocratic" and "agents of the government," Obi went ahead to publicly endorse them.

“I told Obi that these people had become agents in the hands of the government to destabilise him. What they did was absolutely illegal and unconstitutional, I told him that if he went back to them, I wouldn’t join him in doing so.

“Thereafter, I called all the people that were in the inner circle and told them the same thing about what Obi was trying to do. I told them he wanted to go back with the Abure people and if he did, I wouldn’t go back with him because I do not swallow back my words.

“And after saying all those things, within like 72 hours, Obi went back to Abure’s office to publicly endorse them and while he was there talking to them, one of the leaders in that executive sent me the video to mock me that the person I was fighting for against them has come to their office to endorse them.

“It was when INEC dissociated itself from Abure that Obi came out to start acting neutral but I told him he could not be neutral and something had to be done," he added.

