Actor Kenneth Okonkwo is trending on X, formerly Twitter, over his comment on who he would be supporting in the 2027 presidential election

Kenneth Okonkwo, in a video that has gone viral, explained why no southern presidential candidate can defeat President Tinubu in 2027

The Nollywood actor's comment has ignited a new debate on social media ahead of the 2027 election

Popular Nollywood actor and former spokesman for the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has left people talking after he boldly stated that no southern candidate can defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Okonkwo, while speaking on Channels TV, said that giving the presidential ticket of the newly created African Democratic Congress (ADC) to a southerner was synonymous with declaring Tinubu the winner.

Kenneth Okonkwo explains why he believes only a northern candidate can challenge President Tinubu in 2027. Credit: abat/kennethokonkwo/peterobi

The Nollywood actor said he would only support a northern candidate who is popular and capable of winning states in the north.

“Anybody telling you to bring a fresh southerner to compete against Tinubu, a southerner, is trying to tell you to zone the ticket to Tinubu, and Tinubu will win outrightly,” Okonkwo said.

Recall that Okonkwo supported Peter Obi and the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, only to part ways with the former Anambra governor in July 2024.

Legit.ng reported that Okonkwo said he was disappointed with the Labour Party’s internal squabbles and Obi’s failure to address them.

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo faces criticisms over comment about 2027 election. Credit: kennethokonkwo

Meanwhile, Obi is one of the members of the new coalition party, ADC, alongside former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

The video of actor Kenneth Okonkwo sharing why he would support a northern candidate is below:

Reactions trail Kenneth Okonkwo's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Chy Fortune commented:

"He's rehearsing a script titled: Nigerian politics and you."

Awodiran Oladiti said:

"Kenneth taught that Nigerian politics is like Nollywood."

Madu wrote:

"So you can't differentiate a movie from elections?"

Uduak Johnson commented:

"With just one vote that you have, and you're announcing it in 2025, you that will still join another party in 2026 to go collect your share."

Mahmud Hammanjoda commented:

"Peter Obi former spokesperson decamped to Atiku while Atiku former spokesperson decamped to Tinubu. 1: 1 score line."

mrfestusogun wrote:

"Kenneth Okonkwo is supporting an Atiku for 2027. He was unpretentious about it on Channels TV yesterday. This brings me to the conclusion that Nigerians should not expect any political savior. The Coalition of the masses is more imperative."

Morris_Monye wrote:

"It’s untenable for me to keep defending a Kenneth Okonkwo. I genuinely thought he was just frustrated at the Abure leadership (which I totally understood) It appears to be more. I do not agree with his recent take."

Enemsco_500 commented:

"I think I agree % with Kenneth Okonkwo this evening. We need a Northern Candidate to defeat Tinubu. Who is more popular and acceptable in the entire Northern region right now. If my guess is right, I think this is the man."

Okonkwo mentions how to unseat Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng previously reported that Kenneth Okonkwo urged Nigeria’s opposition parties to unite and present a credible alternative to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

He criticised the APC’s focus on power retention amid rising insecurity and poverty. The actor also stressed that leadership should be decided by Nigerians, not closed-door deals.

