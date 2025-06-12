Renowned Pentecostal cleric, Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu, has warned Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state not to heap his hopes on traders and politicians for his re-election success

The cleric warned that opponents have perfected plans to truncate the governor's second term aspiration using the director general (DG) of his (Soludo's) campaign

As the Anambra election 2025 beckons, Nwachukwu shared that Governor Soludo's most dependable allies are civil servants in the state, who will give him bulk votes

Awka, Anambra state - As the November 8, 2025 Anambra governorship election draws closer, a Pentecostal cleric, Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu, has warned the governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, not to trust Anambra traders and some politicians masquerading as supporters.

Rev. Nwachukwu claimed that Anambra traders and some politicians would disappoint Governor Soludo on election day.

The cleric also warned that the governor should hold Anambra civil servants very close to himself, saying that they are the people to deliver him on election day.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng at his church in Nkpor-Agu, Idemili North local government area (LGA) of Anambra state, Rev. Nwachukwu stated that although Governor Soludo has tangible results on the ground to campaign with, he must be careful on certain decisions he would take ahead of the election.

Specifically, the cleric—known for his accurate predictions—warned that Soludo should see civil servants as his strongest allies in the forthcoming election; and not traders and politicians that come with endorsements, while hiding their true intentions. He also alleged that All Progressives Congress (APC) is strongly packaging rigging strategies such as disenfranchising voters at the governor's strongholds.

Rev. Nwachukwu said:

"As the November 8, 2025 governorship election draws closer, I am sending this warning to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state that he must not trust traders and the majority of the politicians around him. He should work with civil servants. Bulk votes that will ensure his victory will come from civil servants."

"If Soludo is trusting traders and politicians, he must forget about his re-election. There are deceptions in those traders and politicians making noise about endorsements. Majority of their votes will go to other candidates and political parties.

"This is another warning: the APC has set its rigging strategy in motion. One is that majority of voters in Soludo's strongholds will not exercise their franchise on the election day. The governor must take note of this."

Furthermore, the cleric spoke about the choice of director general (DG) for the governor's campaign organisation - warning that politicians have laid ambush to use the governor's DG to truncate his second term aspiration.

His words:

"On the choice of director general of the campaign organisation, Soludo must be careful not to appoint someone that will not carry out the assignment given to him on election day. The governor must choose wisely. He must not allow himself to be deceived."

Rev. Nwachukwu added:

"Let nobody choose for you. Select somebody that understands the game; somebody that has played the game; somebody that is familiar with the political terrain of Anambra state, and somebody that is still in the system.

"Don't give your DG to a noise maker - you will regret it. Your prospective DG must know the political terrain very well. He must be one who can analyse and inteprete how elections work in the 21 council areas of the state."

Anambra election 2025: Top aspirant quits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umeoji Chukwuma, a governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election scheduled to be held in Anambra state withdrew from the race.

In his resignation letter addressed to the APC ward chairman in Umueri Ward 2, Anambra East local government area (LGA), Chukwuma said he was stepping down to build a broader political movement in the state.

