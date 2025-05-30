A native doctor in Enugu State has been accused of burying human remains - including those of pregnant women and children - in a ritual killing operation

The shocking discovery, made after the abduction of a teenage girl, has reignited debate over the link between fake native doctors and rising criminality

Governor Soludo’s crackdown on ritualists and native doctors in Anambra is now being viewed as a proactive model for curbing similar crimes across Nigeria

Recently, social media went agog with news of a native doctor in Umumba Ndiagu community, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the gruesome discovery of a soakaway pit allegedly filled with human remains—including those of pregnant women and children—within the compound of a native doctor identified simply as Onyeka Obu, aka Ozo Ezeani.

The native doctor allegedly buried several people in the pit, apparently for ritual purposes.

Enraged youths have torched the residence of the ritualist after he kidnapped a young girl. Photo: FB/Igbo Tv

Source: Facebook

Ritualist abducts 13-year-old girl

The alleged act was uncovered when two boys working for him reportedly abducted a 13-year-old girl in the community and pushed her into the pit.

The girl was later rescued by security operatives, who traced her to the pit, which was located close to the native doctor's apartment.

During the rescue operation, two decomposing bodies—one male and one female—were discovered buried in a concrete-sealed pit within an uncompleted building owned and used as a shrine for heinous criminal activities by the native doctor.

Investigations revealed that the deceased victims were recently murdered and buried in the pit by the native doctor and his errand boys for ritual purposes, and the rescued child was moments away from being slaughtered before the timely intervention of the security operatives.

According to reports, dead bodies were found all over the native doctor's compound, as he had reportedly killed many people.

Soludo argued that ritualism is the root cause of most crimes in Anambra state. Photo: FB/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo's tough stance on ritualists justified

A few months ago, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State arrested and detained about 40 native doctors practising in the state.

The governor, through the Anambra Homeland Security Law, clamped down on these fake native doctors, who were said to have been preparing charms for criminals.

These native doctors are also known for preparing local charms, known as Oke Ite, which allegedly attract wealth to youths.

Soludo argued that there is a nexus between drug trafficking, the activities of native doctors, and rising criminal incidents in the state, and that his government is working to address the root causes of crime.

The governor announced that samples had been taken from all confiscated Oke Ite charms for pathological analysis, and that if traces of human blood were found, the owners would face severe consequences.

He frowned upon the fact that these native doctors are often seen throwing bales of money at functions, becoming role models for the youth and deceiving them.

Ritualists root cause of most crimes - Soludo

Soludo also contended that native doctors and ritualists are the root cause of criminal incidents in society, adding that they make people believe they can obtain a crown without carrying a cross, and that they have ruined many young boys.

Soludo said:

“They make youths believe they can prepare charms for you, and you will carry drugs abroad and will not be detected. You carry the drug and you entered the airport and the white man’s scanner will go blind and you will go with your drug.

“Because of this deceit, many of our young people have remained in several prisons across the world. They arrest them for drug and lock them up.

“When you get arrested, they tell you it is because you failed the rules of the charm. They can even tell you it is because you winked at a woman at the airport, that was why the charm failed.

“One of the native doctors from Okija, who we arrested—who is always boasting of making people rich under four days, his son is a waiter in a hotel in Owerri. Why is his own son working to earn a living if he can make people wealthy without work?

“You see youths in beer parlours drinking, and the next thing is they are thinking of how to make quick money, then, they go for kidnapping or other criminal activities.”

The governor disclosed that one of the native doctors recently arrested in Anambra is from Kogi State, and that he was the one preparing anti-gunshot charms for criminals.

“As I speak to you, many native doctors in Anambra are on the run. They have run away, and we will not relent. We will continue to go after them."

Soludo anti-ritualist campaign working

Before the inauguration of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law in 2025, hardly a day passed without the state recording at least one crime-related incident, mostly linked to the activities of ritualists and fake native doctors.

Since the law's implementation, along with the launch of Agunechemba and Operation Udo Ga-Achi, and the arrest of key ritualists and native doctors, ritual-related crimes have significantly declined in Anambra.

This development validates Governor Soludo’s stance that native doctors are indeed behind many heinous crimes in society.

Governments in other states are, therefore, urged to emulate Soludo’s systematic approach to crime prevention and control in order to stem the tide of ritual killings, kidnapping, and armed robbery in their respective domains.

Native doctor buries pregnant woman alive

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that shock and outrage gripped the Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday following the discovery of a suspected ritual den operated by a local native doctor, Onyeka Obu, also known as Ozo Ezeani and nicknamed “E dey play, E dey show.”

Vigilante operatives uncovered the grim site where multiple decomposing bodies, including that of a pregnant woman, were reportedly found dumped in a sewage pit near the native doctor's residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng