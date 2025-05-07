Nnewi-born industrialist, Stella Okoli, has finalised plans to commission ₦35 billion pharmaceutical factory in Shagamu, Ogun state

Nnewi, Anambra state - Dr. Stella Chinyelu Okoli, founder and group managing director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is set to unveil a N35 billion Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Legit.ng reports that the project not only highlights Okoli's entrepreneurial foresight but also signals a bold step towards Nigeria’s pharmaceutical self-reliance.

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo blesses Dr. Stella Okoli's new business in Ogun state. Photo credits: @VoiceOfTheEast, @CCSoludo

Stella Chinyelu Okoli factory to take off soon in Ogun

Dr. Okoli’s journey is one deeply rooted in the enterprising spirit of Nnewi, Anambra state, often referred to as the “Japan of Africa” for its robust manufacturing culture.

As a daughter of Anambra, she has not only upheld but also elevated the town’s proud tradition of innovation and industrial excellence. With over four decades of business leadership, she has transformed Emzor from a small wholesale pharmacy into a leading pharmaceutical giant with a continental footprint.

At 81, Dr. Okoli remains a force to reckon with in Nigeria’s industrial landscape. Her unwavering drive to solve national problems through entrepreneurship defies age and convention. While many in her generation have long taken a backseat, she continues to push boundaries with projects that reflect both vision and patriotism.

The upcoming Sagamu API plant - reportedly valued at N35 billion - is a testament to her belief in homegrown solutions and her refusal to be limited by systemic challenges.

This world-class facility is expected to revolutionize drug manufacturing in Nigeria by producing vital raw materials locally, drastically reducing the country’s dependence on imported active ingredients. It is a strategic move that will not only strengthen national health security but also create jobs, boost industrial capacity, and inspire a new wave of indigenous pharmaceutical innovation.

Governor Soludo says Dr. Stella Okoli perfectly exemplifies the true spirit of Anambra indigene. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Anambra: Governor Soludo pleased with Stella Okoli

Reacting to the development, Governor Charles Soludo congratulated Dr. Okoli for carving a niche for herself in the pharmaceutical industry, while also urging her to remember her roots while investing.

Soludo said:

"Once again, our own daughter, proud daughter of Anambra state, has achieved another feat. She has once again proved her worth - the very entreprenual spirit for which Anambra, and Nnewi people in particular are known. We say congratulations to her."

The governor, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, through the state's commissioner for information, Law Mefor, further told the Emzor boss that she still has opportunities to invest in Anambra state.

He said:

"This administration has what we call the Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City (AMIC). Our daughter, the Emzor boss, has a space there to build a branch of what she is building in Ogun state.

"AMIC is a flagship infrastructure project in Anambra state, designed to accelerate economic development by creating a hub for both small and large industries. It focuses on developing critical infrastructure like access roads, gas pipelines, and power in a single location to attract and support various businesses.

"The AMIC aims to transform Anambra state into an industrial powerhouse by fostering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. The city extends from Ogboji, Akpu, and Ufuma to Ekwulobia, providing space for various businesses and investment proposals.

"The project prioritizes developing industrial infrastructure, including access roads, gas pipelines, and power, in a concentrated area. It is expected to generate jobs and drive economic growth within Anambra state. In essence, the AMIC is a strategic initiative to attract investment, support industrial growth, and create a more robust and competitive economic landscape in Anambra.

"What we're saying in essence is that our daughter, Dr. Stella Okoli, has enough space there to build more than 20 times what she has currently built in Shagamu, Ogun state. Every enabler is there on ground for any industry to thrive. So, she should extend olive branch to her state; we deserve it."

Stella Okoli's relative makes key clarification

Meanwhile, a relation of Dr. Okoli, the 81-year-old Emzor boss, has denied the news making the rounds that Emzor has no branch in Anambra.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, May 6, in Nnewi, the 66-year-old man, who prefered to speak on a condition of anonimity, said that her sister has not forgotten Anambra in the location of her industrial concerns.

He said:

"Yes, I acknowledge the fact that Emzor has its head office in Lagos, specifically in the Isolo industrial area. Mrs Okoli has not forgotten Anambra where she comes from. You may not know that Mrs Okoli and Emzor are involved in developing the Anambra Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Park in Ogboji, Orumba area of the state."

