President Bola Tinubu has urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to remain focused in his ministerial assignment

Tinubu, during the inauguration of the renovated international conference centre, urged the minister not to be distracted by busybodies

The president, at the event, also declared that the ICC would no longer be available for use for free henceforth

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has advised Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to remain steadfast and focus on his primary assignment, advising him not to give attention to his detractors and critics.

The president who spoke at the inauguration of the refurbished and rehabilitated International Conference Centre in Abuja, which has now been renamed to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, on Tuesday, June 10, commended the minister and disclosed that he is a visionary leader with a commitment to transform Nigeria's capital.

President Bola Tinubu commends FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's statement reads in part:

“Don’t pay attention to busybodies and the bystanders, and whatever they say. Continue with your good work. You are a transformational leader. You have the vision, foresight, and determination to succeed.”

Tinubu speaks on ICC renovation

The president further explained that the renovation of the facility was in line with his government's broader objective to reposition Nigeria in purpose and excellence.

He described the development as one of his administration's strategies to change how things are being done in the country, adding that it was a reflection of the people of character, great spirit, quality and determination, saying that is who Nigerians are.

The president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to renewing infrastructure and emphasised the importance of modern infrastructure to national progress.

He noted that through the renewed hope agenda, his government is determined to renew the infrastructure and other major sectors in the country, which include the healthcare, energy, transportation, urban development and education.

President Tinubu hammers on modern infrastructure

Tinubu said his administration understood that modern infrastructure is key to economic growth in any society that is inclusive and progressive.

The president added that the revamping of the conference centre was not just a symbol of national pride but evidence of Nigeria's readiness to host major trade, diplomatic and global engagements.

President Tinubu stressed that the development was a representation of Nigeria's commitment to global partnership, regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions and many other thoughtful and well-outlined objectives. He said it reflects Nigerian first.

In a lighter note, President Tinubu declared that the facility would not be available for use for free by any government officials or associates.

Tinubu's video is here:

Tinubu's aide dumps presidency.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's senior special assistant on public affairs, Aliyu Audu, has tendered his resignation from the presidency.

The presidential aide made this known in a one-page letter, dated Sunday, June 8, submitted to the office of Nigeria's Chief of Staff.

With this, Audu has now become the second presidential aide to resign from President Tinubu's retinue in the space of three months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng