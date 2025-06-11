The PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has explained why Atiku Abubakar might not abandon the PDP and adopt a new party to challenge Bola Tinubu in 2027

Akinniyi explained that Atiku has been in discussions with top politicians including APC, LP, and SDP, in a bid to create a formidable force to wrestle power with the ruling party

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Wednesday, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi explained what might happen to President Tinubu and the APC if Atiku and Peter Obi decide to run on a joint ticket in 2027

The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has stated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party to contest the 2027 presidential election under a different political platform.

2027 election: coalition involving APC, PDP, LP, others

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, announced a coalition involving the All Progressives Congress (APC), PDP, Labour Party, and others aimed at unseating President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The coalition was formed amid increasing insecurity and dissatisfaction with the current administration, described by Atiku as incompetent.

2027 election: Atiku-Obi alliance looms - Akinniyi

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 11, Akinniyi noted that Atiku remains that only candidate that can challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC in the 2027 election but "What anyone isn't sure of, is the party he may likely adopt but I doubt it will be the PDP."

Buttressing his point, Akinniyi hinted that a possibility of the Atiku-Obi ticket could return in 2027, a move he told Legit.ng might leave President Tinubu and the APC vulnerable and struggling to retain power.

The PDP chieftain told Legit.ng that:

"Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has severally said he is still in the PDP but he will be working with other opposition leaders on a Coalition against the APC. You can notice that major stakeholders have boycotted some meetings recently and it's showing the disintegration amongst them all.

"Atiku Abubakar has been seen meeting different politicians from the APC, LP and SDP to form a coalition against the APC in the 2027 polls. Eventually, when the modalities for the 'Coalition' are met, he will definitely put his weight behind it - either as the presidential candidate or a major player in the arrangement.

2027: APC should prepare handover notes - Akinniyi

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain asserted that while some PDP stakeholders are irritated by the coalition talks and move, when Atiku and Peter Obi finally decided to run a with joint ticket in 2027, the APC should start preparing a handover note.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"You can read Alhaji Sule Lamido saying he won't be in the same meetings with some people, especially those who are working against the interest of the PDP.

"From all indications, Atiku Abubakar is running for president in 2027 and he remains the only intimidating personality who can challenge President Bola Tinubu of APC.

"You will see that the APC has been sponsoring different pundits and politicians to advise him not to run - that it is the turn of the South.

"If Atiku Abubakar pairs with Peter Obi again, I think APC should start preparing their handover speech.

"Nigerians will decide who is their Next President in 2027."

