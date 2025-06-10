A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, said he has no plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Fayose said he would rather quit politics than leave the PDP for any political party including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

He stated this while reacting to the massive defection that has hit the main opposition party ahead of the 2027 elections

Ikoyi, Lagos state - A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said he would rather quit politics than leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose restated his commitment to the PDP amid the gale of defections that has hit the party.

As reported by Channels Television, Fayose stated this on Monday night, June 9, 2025, after visiting President Bola Tinubu in his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state.

He said he has no plan to dump the PDP for even the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chieftain said the main opposition is in serious trouble and if nothing is done to resolve the crisis rocking the party, the PDP will be in carcass.

In a video shared via Channels Television's X handle, @Channelstv, Fayose said;

“Well, let me first of all clear this. Ayo Fayose will not move from PDP to any political party, not even APC.

“I am 65 years old this year. It is within the choices of those who are choosing to move.”

He added that:

“Nothing will make me move from PDP to another party. The moment I’m no more in the PDP, I would rather leave party politics”

Nigerians react as Fayose denies leaving PDP

@Chief_Felix1

Naso dem dey talk oo 🤣🤣🤣 no worry dem go soon decamp 🤣

@jonnephills

Reno said worse things but today he's kissing Tinubu's a$$

@RhymesmanMc

Fayose wey dey support Tinubu from day one.

@JulieAmo5

A man of integrity, those leaving are stupid and sycophants.

@Abiola06473143

Good one Oshoko 1. Principled Politician! 👏🍾👍🏿🥂🍾.

@Tarilabor_

We know them

Fayose speaks after visiting Tinubu in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fayose clarified his visit to President Tinubu's Lagos residence was personal, aimed at encouraging the president amid challenging times.

Despite being a former critic of previous administrations, Fayose commended Tinubu for his steps towards stabilising the economy and currency, expressing hope for Nigeria’s future.

Fayose confirmed he would remain in the PDP and is no longer playing a frontline role in the party, acknowledging the party's current crisis and the need for swift action.

Fayose tells Gov Otti to stay amid defection to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fayose urged Abia state governor Alex Otti not to abandon the Labour Party (LP)

The former Ekiti governor spoke weeks after Governor Otti addressed the rumours of him dumping the Labour Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Fayose of the PDP visited Abia state and lauded Otti for a job well done in two years, encouraging him to ignore the recent wave of defections plaguing the party.

