Muhammad Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, has expressed concerns about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged increasing disconnection from 'realities' in Nigeria

The ruling APC national assembly member is a known critic of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking in a video interview seen by Legit.ng, the outspoken federal lawmaker bemoaned the state of governance under Tinubu's administration, saying many Nigerians are frustrated by the current pace of development

FCT, Abuja - Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno south, on Sunday, June 8, cautioned President Bola Tinubu not to get too carried away by recent endorsements by governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ndume, a known critic of Tinubu, spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, monitored by Legit.ng.

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South distances himself from the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. Muhammad Ali Ndume

2027 election: Ndume warns Tinubu

Ndume cited a similar incident ahead of the 2015 elections when 22 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared their support for then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Also, the lawmaker clarified that he was not among the chieftains of the APC who endorsed President Tinubu for a second term.

The high-ranking member of the senate explained that he exited the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja when the governors endorsed President Tinubu for re-election.

Ndume said:

“I was there but that was not why I was there; I was there for a summit and when I realised that it was not a summit and voice vote was put about the endorsement of Mr President, I just left, and that does not mean I am not an APC member. The majority had its way but few of us felt that was not right.

“It happened before, not once, not twice. It happened during Jonathan. That does not mean anything. Politicians are decamping but the people who are the voters are not decamping."

Ndume added:

“I hope that he would look back historically and see that the gathering of people to endorse you does not mean anything.

“Jonathan had 22 governors then endorsing him like was done now. And what happened? Jonathan lost woefully. A lot of money was spent. Even the election was shifted but we are not learning our lessons. I pity Mr President.”

Ndume praises Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ndume commended Tinubu for the recent appointment of some northerners to leadership roles within key federal agencies.

Ndume described the appointments as a deliberate effort to correct what many perceived as regional imbalances in previous government appointments since the president assumed office in May 2023.

The senator said the appointments reflect a welcome development in the Tinubu administration’s approach to governance and inclusion, especially after criticisms from various quarters over the alleged marginalisation of the North and other regions.

