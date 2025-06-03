FCT minister Nyesom's open support for President Tinubu's re-election bid and campaign has sparked fresh controversy in the polity and within the PDP

Wike, during a media chat on Monday in Abuja, openly stated that he will lead President Tinubu’s 2027 and also dared anyone from the PDP to expel him over anti-party activities

The minister's endorsement of Tinubu also sparked mixed reactions from the opposition's camp as leaders from the PDP, NNPP, and CUPP accused Wike of anti-party activities and undermining democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), and others have strongly criticised Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for openly declaring his plan to lead President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

Can Wike be sacked from PDP? FCT minister drops fire

During a media chat on Monday, June 2, in Abuja, Wike described himself as a asset, emphasising his key role in securing Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general elections.

The former Rivers state governor also insisted he was not involved in any anti-party activities and challenged the PDP to suspend him if they believed otherwise.

Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike insisted that he remain a member of the PDP and said he had not seen anyone in the party who had the guts to tell him that he was no longer a member of the PDP.

The minister insisted that the PDP was the party he had served for many years and that he was ready to challenge anyone to mention their contributions to the party.

PDP, CUPP label Wike as Tinubu’s political 'hatchet man'

In response, the PDP’s deputy national youth leader, Timothy Osadolor, called on Nigerians and party members to disregard Wike, stating that the party would soon enforce its rules against the minister.

In an interview with The Punch, Osadolor stated that the FCT minister no longer holds any significant influence within the PDP, and expressed confidence that President Tinubu would be defeated.

He added:

“And the beautiful part is that it’s not the PDP alone that will accomplish this. The PDP is merely a vehicle — Nigerians want to use it to send their message. And that message will be loud and clear.”

Also in his reaction to Wike’s declaration of support for Tinubu, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Bode George, said the main opposition party would field a candidate of southern extraction who must be a member of the party.

He added that the party would by no means work for the re-election of Tinubu because he belongs to another political party.

He said:

“All these people junketing, do they think that the only man who can be President in 2027 is Bola Tinubu? The PDP will not rally round Tinubu, he is not a member of our party.”

The retired Navy Commodore also vowed to lead the PDP campaign in its search for a presidential candidate both in the 2027 and the 2031 polls.

“In 2027, it will still be the turn of a southerner, and we will find a southerner in PDP. In 2031, it will go back to the north. I will fight and lead the campaign for whoever will win the flag of the PDP in 2031,” he pledged.

Speaking on the matter, CUPP national publicity secretary Mark Adebayo labelled Wike as the “president’s hatchet man”, accusing him of working to dismantle opposition parties.

He stated:

“He’s an agent provocateur within the PDP. He’s not truly a member; he’s an agent to watch. You know why I call him the President’s hatchet man? Because he’s disrupting and weakening his own party, so the President can have an easy ride for a second term. That’s the issue.”

Also, the NNPP national publicity secretary, Ladipo Johnson, called on the PDP to bring its members under control and asserted that Tinubu would be defeated in 2027 despite Wike’s endorsement.

Johnson stated that it is Nigerians, who have been enduring hardship, who will ultimately determine Tinubu’s fate in the 2027 election, not Wike.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, questioned Wike’s status as an opposition figure.

“At this point, we can’t realistically regard Wike as a chieftain of the opposition,” Tanko argued.

Reactions as Wike vows to support Tinubu’s re-election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has reacted as Nyesom Wike, declared support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid, despite being a member of the PDP.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the PDP national youth group spokesperson, described Wike’s statement as an embarrassment and questioned his loyalty to the party ahead of the 2027 election but expressed concern over the party's silence.

