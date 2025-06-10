Nigeria inches towards the 2027 general election and opposition figures are actively plotting to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC at the poll

Already, Nigeria's ruling party (APC) has endorsed President Tinubu to run for a second and final term at the next election

A prophetess, Bright Ndibunwa, commonly called Bright The Seer, waded in and sent a warning message

FCT, Abuja - Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright The Seer, has declared that "if care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for".

The celebrity prophetess who is the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel hinged her reason on ample unkept agreements and 'lots of spiritually unhappy souls'.

Bright The Seer releases prophecy on the 2027 election as Atiku Abubakr and Peter Obi battle President Bola Tinubu.

Amid the Bola Tinubu presidency, opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are working towards unseating the president in the 2027 election.

Bright The Seer said in a recent video posted on her known Facebook page:

“If care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for, because a lot of agreements are not kept. And a lot of souls spiritually, from Nigeria, are not happy.

“The spirit of God is saying there are a lot of assumptions that people made in the past, in 2023, that is about happening. That the 2027 general election, if the people in charge don’t take care, it is going to be like a movie that nobody saw coming.

"A lot is about happening. Whoever you are in charge in the country, sit up and do the right thing. May God help us and help the federal republic of Nigeria. God said He is still interested in Nigeria, that His children are here.”

Bright The Seer's video, titled 'Prophecy on 2027 Nigeria election', can be watched here.

Legit.ng recalls that Bright The Seer accurately predicted the outcome of the 2027 presidential election which was won by Tinubu.

Months before the election, she revealed the identity of the next president of Nigeria.

In the same vein, the 'seer' also rightly prophesied that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will win the 2021 Anambra governorship election.

