APC members in Osun and Anambra have been unsettled over the recent relationship between the state governors and President Bola Tinubu

The APC members have expressed concerns about the possibility of the move affecting their governorship candidates in the forthcoming elections in the states

Recall that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra endorsed Tinubu's second term, while his counterpart in Osun visited the president at his residence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Anambra and Osun states have been unsettled as the governors of the two states sealed ties with President Bola Tinubu.

Some members of the ruling party maintained that the open show of support for Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra and his counterpart in Osun, Ademola Adeleke, could scuttle the chances of the APC's candidates in the forthcoming governorship elections in the two states.

Oyetola's supporters angry as Adeleke visits Tinubu

The Punch reported that some APC members, particularly those loyal to the former governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, were not happy with the recent visit of Adeleke to Tinubu's residence in Lagos.

Recall that Governor Adeleke of Osun, his nephew and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, along with his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, visited President Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Tuesday, June 3.

Earlier on May 20, Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, visited the governor at the government house after he delivered the maiden annual lecture of the Osun State University in Osogbo, the state capital.

Adeleke's visit to Tinubu had fueled the alleged move by the governor to join the ruling APC, following the defection of some PDP governors to the ruling party. However, Adeleke and some APC members have taken to social media to discuss the governor's chances of joining APC.

Why Oyo guber election drama may happen in Osun

They expressed concerns about a repeat of the repeat of Oyo state scenario, where Tinubu pitched his tent opposition Governor Seyi Makinde, against the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Teslim Folarin.

At a press conference organised by the APC leaders, led by Timothy Owoeye, the former speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, declared that the governor is not welcome in the APC and that he can't buy the party's ticket.

Meanwhile, one of the media aides to Governor Adeleke disclosed that the governor visited Tinubu to find a political solution to the ongoing local government crisis in the state. Activities at the local government level in Osun have been paralysed over the control of the council between the PDP and the APC.

Tinubu kicks against illegal Island creations

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu threatened that no one would be allowed to develop buildings in certain parts of Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Deep Sea Port access road, he stated that all approvals previously given to developers would be revoked.

The president also emphasised that everyone interested in developing in the area should visit the Federal Ministry of Housing for approval.

