Hon. Sunday Cyriacus Umeha representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency (Enugu state) has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The member of the House of Representatives received the APC broom as he completed his defection from the Labour Party to the APC

Umeha explained the reason for dumping the Labour Party for the ruling APC during his official defection at the Akama Oghe Field in Ezeagu Local Government

Enugu state - Hon Sunday Umeha representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency (Enugu state) in the House of Representatives has dumped the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Former Federal lawmaker, as well as over 10,000 former supporters of the Labour Party, followed Umeha to the ruling APC.

As reported by AIT News, Umeha and other LP members were received by the APC at an event in the Udi/Ezeagu Federal constituency.

Umeha said he decided to join the APC to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He credited the APC-led Federal government for the ongoing infrastructure development in Enugu State and the Southeast zone of the country.

The federal lawmaker stated this while addressing newsmen after defecting to the ruling APC.

The APC leaders in the state see the massive defection from the Labour Party as a growing sign of discontent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s leadership in Enugu State.

"My defection wasn’t personal. It was people-driven. I went to the grassroots and asked my people directly. Their response was overwhelming – they see the good the APC is doing nationally and want to be part of it”

Rt. Hon. Dennis Oguerinwa – immediate past member representing Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and former Labour Party, Enugu West Senatorial Candidate at the 2023 general election also officially defected to the ruling APC.

Raymond Nkannebe, Esq | Director of Media and Public Communications, Rt. Hon. Barr. Sunday Cyriacus Umeha, Media Office, made this known in a statement issued via the lawmaker's X handle @SundayUmeha.

According to the statement, the highlight of the event was the official presentation of the symbolic broom to Hon. Umeha by the APC chairman in Enugu state – Hon. Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah.

12 Senators, House of Reps members to join APC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's influence is winning over more opposition federal lawmakers to the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At least 20 PDP and YPP federal lawmakers have resolved to join Akwa Ibom state Governor, Umo Eno in the APC.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Eno officially dumped the PDP for the ruling APC on Friday, June 6, 2025.

PDP suffers loss as lawmaker defects to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Festus Olarewaju Akingbaso, who represents Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo state joined the ruling APC on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The federal lawmaker, Akingbaso explained his reasons for dumping the PDP for the ruling APC in the Green Chamber.

