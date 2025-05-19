Hon. Sunday Umeha, representing Udi/Ezeagu, has defected from Labour Party to APC with over 1,000 members, citing deep divisions within the LP

Udi/Ezeagu, Enugu state - A significant political realignment has occurred in Enugu State as Honourable Sunday Umeha, the member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, officially dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside over 1,000 other defectors.

The mass defection, which took place over the weekend during a rally in Ibagwa-Aka, Igboeze South Local Government Area, also saw the collapse of LP’s local government structure into the APC.

Umeha cites division in Labour Party as reason for defection

Speaking at the event, Hon. Umeha explained that his decision to leave LP stemmed from the party's internal crisis at both national and state levels. He revealed that he had already registered as a member of APC in his ward, Nation reported.

“The division within LP has made it difficult to function effectively. I had to take a bold step.

“My official defection rally will still take place in Ezeagu, but I came here in solidarity with my friend, Chief Ogbonna," Umeha said.

Umeha becomes the first APC member to hold an elective position in Enugu State since the party's inception in 2014.

He also stressed the importance of connecting to the centre for greater development.

“Joining the ruling party is about linking our people to the centre, where decisions and resources are made,” he added.

LP financier leads over 1,000 members into APC

Chief Joshua Ogbonna, a prominent business mogul and Labour Party financier in Igboeze South, led the massive defection of over 1,000 party members into the APC.

He disclosed that opposition forces tried to frustrate the movement, including seizing transportation buses meant for the event.

“We resorted to using commercial motorcyclists, but nothing could stop us. Over 1,000 of us have joined APC today,

“The real work begins now. We’ll go ward to ward, and Igboeze South will be fully APC," Ogbonna said.

APC leaders celebrate historic decampment

In response to the development, Enugu APC Chairman, Barrister Ugochukwu Agballah, described the event as an “unprecedented collapse of structure” and a turning point in Enugu politics, Vanguard reported.

“For the first time, an entire LGA’s LP structure, including ward executives and chairmanship candidates, have joined us.

“With this broom, we will sweep out the forces that have held Enugu hostage for 26 years," he said.

Agballah accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of misgovernance and promised that APC would reclaim the Lion Building in 2027.

APC eyes 2027 takeover in Enugu

Chief Uche Nnaji, APC’s leader in the state and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, through his representative Barr George Ogara, expressed confidence in the growing support base of the party.

“This is a clear sign that credible and grassroots leaders are embracing the APC. We must remain united and focused to take over power and end years of oppression," Ogara said.

The event also saw Barr Peter Okonkwo of Nsukka LGA commended for donating a senatorial campaign office and helping facilitate the defection.

With the political tides shifting, APC leaders believe that the road to 2027 is opening up in Enugu, marking what could be a new era in the state’s political history.

