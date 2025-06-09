President Bola Tinubu's senior special assistant on public affairs, Aliyu Audu, has tendered his resignation from the presidency

The presidential aide made this known in a one-page letter, dated Sunday, June 8, submitted to the office of the chief of staff to the president

Audu will be the second presidential aide who resign from President Tinubu's government in barely three months

Aliyu Audu, a senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on public affairs, has resigned from the presidency on Monday, June 9. Audu would be the second presidential aide who resign from Tinubu's administration in 2025.

The former presidential aide tendered his resignation letter in a one-page letter dated Sunday, June 8 and submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the president, adding that his resignation takes effect immediately.

Aliyu Audu resigns as President Bola Tinubu's senior special assistance on public affairs Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Audu then thanked the president for the opportunity to serve Nigeria under his administration, describing him as a visionary leader. He also hailed Ajuri Ngelale, a former presidential spokesperson, for recommending him for the position on August 26, 2023.

He stressed that he was honoured to have contributed to the public communication efforts of Tinubu's government. In the letter, he also promised to continue to pray for the government, the success of Tinubu's leadership and the progress of the country.

According to The Punch, the presidency had yet to respond to the resignation letter of the former presidential aide.

Audu's resignation came barely three months after Hakeem Baba-Ahmed resigned from the presidency. Baba-Ahmed served as special adviser to the president on political matters in the office of the vice president.

When was Tinubu appointed Baba-Ahmed?

Recall that Tinubu appointed Baba-Ahmed as a special adviser on political matters to the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima in September 2023.

The former northern leader has represented the presidency at several public events in the last 17 months. One of his recent representations of the presidency was the national conference theme: “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity”. This was held on January 28 and 29, 2025, in Abuja.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed dumps Bola Tinubu presidency Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Criticism against Baba-Ahmed as Tinubu's appointee

The appointment of Bala to the presidency had drawn criticism at some points. One such criticism came from Bello Matawalle, the current Minister of State for Defence.

In April 2024, the minister appeared to have taken a swipe at Baba-Ahmed when he emphasised that northern appointees in Tinubu's administration must not remain silent amid intimidation or misrepresentation of the current government.

Matawalle's comment followed Baba-Ahmed's criticism of the minister's description of the northern elders forum as a "political paperweight". The minister's position was a response to the group's statement that the north had made a mistake for voting for Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng