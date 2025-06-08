President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday afternoon, June 8, told the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that he was no longer angry with him and that “all his sins” had been forgiven

The development surfaced after the president met with members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), who came to plead on behalf of the governor, and others who might have erred in the sight of the president

Tinubu, according to multiple sources, said, “It’s all over now; all is forgiven,” assuring everyone in the room that he was no longer angry with anyone, let alone Sanwo-Olu

This Day also noted the development.

The president’s remark followed a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), who had come to plead on behalf of the governor and others perceived to have fallen out of favour with Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that the GAC is a body created by Tinubu during his time as Lagos governor, as an apex decision-making body in the state's politics.

The meeting in Tinubu's residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, comes amid reports of a falling out between Tinubu and the Lagos state governor.

Those who attended the meeting on Sunday, June 8, are GAC members and other Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, including Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the state house assembly; Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (CoS) to the president; Tokunbo Abiru, senator representing Lagos east; Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor; and Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, a former deputy governor of Lagos.

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu were reportedly not on good terms since the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as Lagos assembly speaker.

Sources at the meeting on Sunday, June 8, confirmed that Tinubu reassured those present that he held no grudges, particularly against Sanwo-Olu.

In response, the governor and several GAC members reportedly prostrated before the president in a show of remorse and appeasement.

Reports indicate that the meeting did not delve into the specifics of the disagreement between the president and the governor. Rather, it focused on reconciliation, with the president accepting the plea for forgiveness.

Briefing the press after he, alongside the GAC, visited President Tinubu on the third day of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the GAC passed a vote of confidence on the Nigerian leader.

He said:

"We all came around to felicitate with him, to pray with him and wish him well and to inform him that Lagosians and everyone are happy with him and that we can feel and see the impact of what he has done in the last two years and wish him well that he has our best wishes and support at all times....His intervention for subsidy removal and understanding that Lagos will need additional means of transportation, he supported us."

Legit.ng recalls that on Thursday, June 5, Sanwo-Olu was absent when President Tinubu flagged off the reconstruction of the deep seaport access road in Epe, Ijebu-Ode area of Lagos state.

Several dignitaries, including Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, and Femi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos, attended the event.

Sanwo-Olu’s seat was clearly labelled, but he was noticeably absent, with his deputy, Hamzat, seated behind it.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu directed his remarks at the deputy governor rather than Sanwo-Olu.

Earlier, on Saturday, May 31, Tinubu snubbed Sanwo-Olu during the inauguration of the completed phase 1, section 1 (30km by six lanes) of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Tinubu exchanged pleasantries by shaking hands with the dignitaries as he proceeded along the line of officials. But when Tinubu reached Sanwo-Olu, he ignored the Lagos governor and extended a handshake directly to greet Ahmed Ododo, the governor of Kogi, who was next in line.

