President Bola Tinubu has held a closed-door meeting with the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, at his Lagos residence in Bourdillon. Ibori served as governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The president also played host to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, who had stormed the president's state for the Eid-el-Kabir. Also among the president's visitors were Nigerian billionaire and industrialist, Rasak Okoya, his wife, Sade Okoya, and his son.

What Tinubu did in Lagos residence

Since the president arrived in Lagos on May 27, he has attended the Economic Community of West African States' 50th anniversary celebration as well as inaugurated several projects.

The president is expected to return to Abuja, the Nigerian capital, after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. In his Eid message, he encouraged citizens to pray for the nation's continued peace and stability. Tinubu also urged Nigerians to work towards promoting unity, peace, and progress in the country.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by Nigerians over the past year, noting that his administration is working to set the nation on a path of growth and development. He reassured citizens that their physical, social, and economic security remains a top priority for his administration.

Tinubu speaks on unity and progress

Tinubu's message emphasised the importance of unity and progress in achieving national development. He called on Nigerians to continue working together towards a common goal, despite the challenges faced by the country. The President's message is a call to action for Nigerians to remain committed to building a better future for themselves and future generations.

As Tinubu prepares to return to the Federal Capital Territory, his administration remains focused on delivering on its promises to Nigerians. The President's commitment to prioritising citizens' security and well-being is evident in his administration's policies and programs.

Tinubu's Eid message serves as a reminder of the importance of prayer, unity, and hard work in achieving national progress. As Nigerians celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, the President's message encourages them to reflect on the nation's progress and look forward to a brighter future.

Tinubu kicks against illegal Island creations

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu threatened that no one would be allowed to develop buildings in certain parts of Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Deep Sea Port access road, he stated that all approvals previously given to developers would be revoked.

The president also emphasised that everyone interested in developing in the area should visit the Federal Ministry of Housing for approval.

