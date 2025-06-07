Constitutional lawyer and rights advocate, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has warned against one-party state in Nigeria

He raised a serious alarm over the current political situation under Bola Tinubu's administration, stating that it if not checked could birth a full-fledged dictatorship

Speaking during an interview on Saturday, Ozekhome expressed concern over what he described as the dangerous erosion of political ideologies, particularly the mass defection

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, renowned Nigerian constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, Professor Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), issued a warning that Nigeria is “gradually driving without knowing it towards a one-party state,” a trajectory he believes could lead to full-blown dictatorship if not actively resisted by the populace.

2027: “How Nigeria is drifting towards dictatorship - Ozekhome

Speaking on Channels Television’s “Hard Copy” programme on Saturday, Ozekhome expressed deep concern over the current political landscape.

As reported by The Punch, he lamented what he described as “bootlicking at its highest level” and the increasing trend of political decampments and cross-carpeting by elected officials.

The senior lawyer argued that such actions demonstrate a lack of ideological grounding among politicians, who appear to prioritise personal gain over party principles.

“It’s like beans, akara, and moi-moi; they’re the same,” Ozekhome stated, criticising the lack of scruples among those who switch parties.

2027: I see Tinubu running against himself - Ozekhome

Buttressing his point, Ozekhome contended that this erosion of ideological differentiation is a dangerous move, as a one-party state inevitably leads to unchecked power.

He said:

“In a one-party state, dictatorship reigns supreme.

“Everybody will agree. National Assembly pocketed, judiciary will be pocketed, and everybody will be saying ‘yes, yes, yes.”

Speaking further, Ozekhome SAN drew historical parallels, citing the example of the PDP’s 16-year rule when they famously boasted of governing for 60 years, only to implode.

He suggested that while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strategically placed his people in critical sectors of governance, this could lead to a scenario where Tinubu “virtually runs against himself” in the 2027 elections if the opposition remains fractured.

2027 election: Tinubu breaks silence on one-party state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, May 22, responded to the alleged claims of his administration installing a one-party system in Nigeria.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja, Tinubu taunted those accusing him and maintained that politicians defecting to the APC are tired of "the shrinking ship".

Tinubu spoke after APC leaders, National Assembly leadership and the 22 governors of the ruling party adopted him as the sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

