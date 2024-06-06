A famous Nigerian human rights lawyer has faulted the conduct of the Kaduna state House of Assembly in the probing of former governor Nasir El-Rufai

The legal practitioner asserted that it is wrong to investigate an individual without inviting him to hear his own side of the story

He calls on the committee in charge of the indictment to make things right by summoning him to respond to the accusations

A prominent activist and lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, has asked the Kaduna state House of Assembly to give the embattled former governor Nasir El-Rufai a fair hearing in the ongoing investigation into his administration.

The lawmakers are investigating El-Rufai's eight-year tenure to look for potential mishandling of government properties, especially misappropriation of funds.

Ozekhome commented that while the committee constituted to grill the matter is doing its job, it would be incomplete and borderline partiality if the main subject of the investigation was not invited to defend himself.

The legal luminary made the remarks on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program.

He warned that if the committee proceeds to indict him and presents the case to the governor of the state for final ratification, El-Rufai reserves the fundamental right to challenge the whole process in court.

Ozekhome queried:

“Was he El-Rufai invited? Was he given an opportunity to defend himself? If he was and he chose to stay back, that’s another ball game. So, because I do not have all those duties, it becomes peremptory for me to [comment on it].

He particularly emphasised that the case is too fragile and sensitive to be heard without the former minister of the FCT's presence.

He said:

“You don’t indict a person by proxy. No, you don’t, particularly in a matter that has criminal connotations. You can’t do that by proxy. So, it has to be the person.”

