FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, May 29, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, expressed support for the current administration for reinstating the old national anthem.

Legit.ng reported that the national anthem bill was assented to, transitioning from "Arise O Compatriots" to the former "Nigeria We Hail Thee."

Reacting to this development, the SAN noted that the move to reintroduce the old national anthem was long overdue, adding that among the proposals he put forward during the national conference in 2014 was the reintroduction of the old anthem.

He said:

"Bringing it back is well overdue. It has better lyrics in context and content – like the Senate President said. It is better than the other one."

This was as the ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's former aide, Reno Omokri condemned the signing into law of the old national anthem, Vanguard reported.

FG tasked on rebranding national flag

As reported by The Punch, Ozekhome further urged President Bola Tinubu's administration to contemplate a comprehensive rebranding of the nation, including changing Nigeria's name and national flag.

His appeal coincides with commendation for the government's decision to revert to the old national anthem, which he hailed as a significant and positive development.

The lawyer mentioned that he authored a book, which he presented after the Confab, wherein he outlined his arguments advocating for change.

Ezekwesili rejects new nat'l anthem

In a related development, the former minister of education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Wednesday, May 29, insisted that she will not revert to the old national anthem, which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed as the country’s new anthem.

Ezekwesili who made this disclosure in a post shared on her X handle on Wednesday, May 29, also noted that no one can suppress her right to dissent from what she described as an “obnoxious law” repugnant to all who are of good conscience in Nigeria.

