A wave of defection has hit the Labour Party (LP) in Nigeria with many of its national assembly members dumping the party

LP lawmakers both at the state and federal levels have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The LP’s spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, said the party will open a 'Hall of Shame' register for the defectors

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party (LP) suffered a huge setback following the defection of its lawmakers to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after the 2023 election.

As politicians and Nigerians alike prepare for the 2027 general election, the LP is becoming weaker and losing its influence in the national assembly.

Legit.ng recalls that in March 2023, the Labour Party's national chairman, Julius Abure, said members of the national assembly under the party would not defect to another party.

Abure said the lawmakers understood the purpose for which the people elected them, and they would strengthen Nigeria's democracy.

However, contrary to Abure’s assurance, there has been a massive exodus of LP lawmakers to the ruling APC in the last few months.

The LP lawmaker who defected to APC

Esosa Iyawe (Edo) represents Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo State in the 10th Nigeria National Assembly.

Chinedu Tochukwu Okere (Imo) represents Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West.

Donatus Matthew (Kaduna) represents the Kaura federal constituency.

Bassey Akiba (Cross River) represents Calabar Municipal /Odukpani Federal Constituency

Daulyop Fom Chollom (Plateau) represents the Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency.

Hon Odey Brian, who represents Yala 1 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly, dumped the party for the ruling APC.

Ajang Iliya, represents Jos South/Jos East federal constituency, Plateau state.

Daniel Chollom represents Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in Plateau State.

Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi (Imo state) represents the Imo East senatorial district.

The defected LP lawmakers are citing the ongoing leadership crisis in the party as their reason for jumping camp.

This is in accordance with Section 68(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that lawmakers can defect to another party "provided that the membership of the latter political party is due to a division in the former party or a merger of two or more parties or factions of which they were previously a member.”

Legit.ng recalls that the defection of five Labour Party lawmakers to the APC highlighted the absence of genuine political ideology in Nigerian politics.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) criticized the leadership selection process, emphasizing the need to assess candidates’ values and character.

The ACF urged the electorate and institutions to hold leaders accountable, warning that unchecked impunity fosters a political environment devoid of principles.

Labour Party blows hot as Lawmakers defect to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) registered its displeasure over the defection of four of its members to the ruling APC.

Four Labour Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives dumped the party on Thursday, December 5, 202.4

The LP’s spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, said the party will instruct its legal team to commence legal actions against the defectors.

