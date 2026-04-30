Breaking: NASU, SSANU Announce Date Indefinite Strike Will Begin

NASU and SSANU announced an indefinite nationwide strike to begin on May 1 over unresolved negotiations with the Federal Government

Union leaders Peters Adeyemi and Mohammed Ibrahim said the lack of a fresh offer and slow renegotiation process triggered the action

The planned strike was set to disrupt administrative and support services across federal universities and inter-university centres

Operations across federal universities and inter-university centres are set to be disrupted as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities announced the commencement of an indefinite strike.

Strike to begin from May 1

NASU, SSANU Announce Date Indefinite Strike Will Begin

Source: Twitter

The unions confirmed that the industrial action will commence at midnight on May 1, 2026, following what they described as the Federal Government’s failure to conclude ongoing negotiations.

The decision was communicated in a letter dated April 30, 2026, addressed to the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

“In view of this, with the agreement not concluded as at 30th April 2026, and with no new offer, the strike action shall commence by 12am on May 1, 2026,” the letter read.

Unions cite unmet demands

The letter, signed by NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, noted that despite some engagements, key issues remained unresolved, Punch reported.

“We write to acknowledge receipt of your correspondence and to equally appreciate the Honourable Minister of Education for withdrawing the contentious letter,” the union leaders stated.

"Despite this, the withdrawal did not resolve the core issues in dispute.”

They added that the slow pace of renegotiation and lack of concrete proposals had worsened the situation.

No fresh offer from government

According to the unions, the withdrawal of the earlier circular on the 30 per cent Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance was not followed by any alternative offer.

“While the letter on the withdrawal of the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance is acknowledged, no new offer has been made to supersede the 30 per cent allowances contained in the withdrawn letter,” they said.

The JAC explained that members had earlier mandated the leadership to proceed with industrial action if negotiations were not concluded by the end of April.

Disruption expected across universities

The unions stated that the strike became unavoidable due to what they described as the government’s inability to address their concerns through meaningful dialogue, Vanguard reported.

“We hereby inform the Federal Government… that as a result of the failure of Government to avert the strike by positively acceding to our demands, all members… will commence total and comprehensive strike action by Friday, May 1, 2026,” the statement added.

The planned strike is expected to disrupt administrative and support services across federal universities, raising concerns about another round of interruptions in Nigeria’s higher education system.

Source: Legit.ng