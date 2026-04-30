The CBN advised students on ways to create wealth, urging them to treat financial literacy as an essential life skill

Officials said early financial education helps individuals make informed economic decisions, and highlighted initiatives

The apex bank encouraged participants to view money as an investment tool rather than just for spending

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on secondary school students to prioritise financial literacy, describing money management as a critical life skill in today’s evolving economic environment.

As reported by This Day, the call was made during the 2026 edition of Global Money Week held in Abuja, where the apex bank emphasised the need for early exposure to sound financial practices.

CBN urges secondary students to treat financial literacy as an essential life skill. Photo: CBN, Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Financial literacy ‘no longer optional’ — CBN

Speaking at the event, Director of the CBN’s Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion Department, Aisha Isa Olatinwo, said financial literacy has become essential for young Nigerians.

She noted that understanding how money works is key to making informed decisions that impact personal growth, family stability, and national development.

According to her, equipping young people with financial knowledge early will help them better navigate economic realities and build long-term stability.

Olatinwo also stressed the importance of open discussions about money, noting that such conversations help dispel misconceptions and build confidence.

CBN rolls out youth-focused financial education initiatives

The CBN highlighted several initiatives aimed at improving financial awareness, particularly among youths.

These include the Bank Consumer Education Series and the “Sabi Money” e-learning platform, both designed to provide practical knowledge on managing finances and encourage peer learning.

Olatinwo said activities planned for this year’s campaign are structured to instil responsible financial habits, adding that the outreach will also cover parents, traders, and grassroots communities across the country.

She further encouraged participants to shift their mindset about money from spending to investing.

According to her, treating money as a tool for investment rather than consumption is key to building wealth over time.

‘Smart Money Talks’ promotes open dialogue

Earlier, Head of the CBN’s Consumer Education and Evaluation Division, Amuwa Nelson, described Global Money Week as a global initiative focused on equipping young people with financial knowledge and skills.

He explained that this year’s theme, “Smart Money Talks,” encourages open dialogue about finances as a pathway to better decision-making.

Nelson added that the financial literacy fair provides hands-on experience in budgeting, saving, and responsible spending, while also exposing participants to available financial opportunities.

He noted that attendees would interact with financial institutions and explore youth-focused financial products to guide their financial choices.

The apex bank highlighted initiatives like the Sabi Money platform to boost awareness. Photo: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

CBN introduces new BVN rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a set of updated guidelines for Bank Verification Number (BVN) usage, with implementation set to begin on May 1.

The measures are aimed at improving security across Nigeria’s banking system and reducing cases of fraud linked to mobile banking.

According to the apex bank, the revised rules will affect how customers access their mobile banking apps, switch devices, and manage BVN-linked phone numbers.

Source: Legit.ng