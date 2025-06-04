Davido has shared fun moments of himself, his billionaire dad Adedeji Adeleke and his uncle, Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, at President Tinubu's Lagos residence

The Afrobeats star and his family's visit to the president came a few days after Davido also introduced his 30BG crew to Tinubu in Abuja

Davido's growing involvement in politics and association with politicians has also stirred reactions from fans and non-fans

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, stirred a buzz on social media after he shared pictures from his family's visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence on Tuesday, June 4.

Davido, in the company of his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, wore smiles as they met with the president.

The DMW label boss, who also flooded his Instagram stories with pictures from the visit, shared a photo of himself with the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

While the details surrounding the Adelekes' visit to Tinubu's residence remain unknown, it comes amid increased behind-the-scenes political consultations and alliance-building ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, Davido's presence at the meeting has sparked widespread interest on social media. While his supporters and fans applauded him, others criticised the singer's growing involvement in politics.

It is worth recalling that Davido made headlines after speaking about the economic hardship under the current administration.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido introduced his Ghanaian creative director to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Reactions as Davido and family visit Tinubu

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the DMW label owner's visit to the president. Read the reactions below:

iam_hamara said:

"This recent moves of OBO seen frequently Shinning teeth and visits to President Tinubu, Lmo, wetin dey sup."

olakudavid reacted:

"There's more to wealth than meets the eye. What I see is a proud father and uncle sharing a heartfelt moment with his son, seated next to the President of Nigeria.."

rae_nath said:

"I don’t have a problem with him visiting the President. But hope that as he is shinning his 32 there, he is also letting him know that anger + hunger = ferociousness. The people are losing their patience."

duduke_of_lagos1 said:

"It’s looking like this man wants to go into politics."

udomereze reacted:

"I think it's best davido avoids politics to maintain a neutral stand."

zadeedaku reacted:

"Let the decamping begin." And his fans will love him more. He is busy strategizing for his family. While the common man continues the suffering. His fans will see nothing wrong with this. Davido does no wrong as far as his fans are concerned..

exclusiveevents_kids reacted:

"If na toyin ajeyemi them see there now then go down start dey cause her family say na bad citizen. Una see Una life."

rejoicbest said:

"Davido plss help us tell baba Hunger deooooo."

Davido and crew meet Senate President

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the Afrobeats star, alongside his 30BG crew, met the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in Abuja.

Akpabio, spotted with a file, was seen conversing with Davido while Cubana Chiefpriest and others present listened to him.

The unexpected meeting stirred mixed feelings across social media platforms in the country.

