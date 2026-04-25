BBNaija reality star Chomzy is one of the corps members currently at the NYSC camps across the country

The reality star triggered outrage online after she shared a video of what she was doing while other corps members were on parade ground

Amid the uproar, Chomzy, who was unbothered, shared another clip of her and her husband, a move that further sparked reactions

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Chioma Chinonso, also known as Chomzy, is one of the 2026 Batch A Stream II corps members, who are currently at the National Youth Service Corps camps across the country.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Chomzy sparked backlash after she took to her Instagram story to share a video showing her relaxing in a car while fellow corps members were spotted on the parade ground.

BBNaija Chomzy set to observe NYSC's one-year service. Credit: thechomzy

Source: Instagram

The video also featured the text overlay "Better late than never."

Her video, however, sparked a heated debate on social media. Reacting, critics accused her of flexing, given the NYSC camp's strict routines and early morning drills. Others, however, argued that it was normal for those with cars and money.

Amid the criticism, Chomzy shared another clip of her and her husband at the camp.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Chomzy and her husband, Henry Chinonso, aka Figo, took to social media to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

On December 29, 2024, the celebrity couple took to their official Instagram pages to share a romantic video celebrating their marriage milestone.

In the clip, Chomzy and Figo replicated a white wedding scene. While the BBNaija star rocked a white dress and held a flower bouquet, her man looked dapper in a navy blue suit as they held on romantically to each other in the video.

The video of BBNaija Chomzy relaxing in a car at the NYSC camp is below:

Another video of the reality star and her husband is below:

Reactions to video of Chomzy at NYSC camp

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video the reality star shared online. Read the comments below:

tenovertenautos commented:

"For my turn na inside OBS I hide oh.. thank God say all dis pressure no Dey then."

comedian_mckoko said:

"That year Na for hotel i dey watch our corp members for parade ground."

rose__shuga said:

"Indirectly telling you all that NYSC is not important…"

the_luxury_magician reacted:

"When you break those norms You can call it mental freeze When people talk too much Keep their in slow motion Yeah she’s feeling like an astronaut in the ocean 🌊 What you know about rolling in your convoy? "

princess_starrrrrrrrrr commented:

"The show off wasn’t necessary in Nysc camp. I pass my neighbor mentality."

ikuoyemwen.ella said:

"She's gonna regret why she post this just wait"

jummy_fad said:

"There is a huge difference between a corper and Ajuwaya."

Chomzy marks step-son's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chomzy left no stone unturned in marking the birthday of her stepson.

She shared a series of pictures of the little boy. She also referred to him as her son.

The reality star called him a bundle of joy and prayed for him as he turned one year old.

Source: Legit.ng