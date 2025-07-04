The APC has reacted to the adoption of the ADC as the political platform of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dragged the leaders of the coalition movement, who adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform on Wednesday, July 2. The coalition has positioned itself to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

After the ADC's adoption, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition subsequently appointed former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun state Governor Rauf Aregbesola as its acting National Chairman and Secretary.

APC speaks as the coalition movement unveils ADC Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Speaking at its unveiling, Mark knocked the President Tinubu administration over what he described as "its failure to address the avalanche of challenges” confronting Nigeria, which included hunger, corruption, insecurity, poverty and many others.

APC speaks on coalition movement

Reacting to the development, Felix Morka, the APC spokesperson, described the statement by the former Senate president as "empty", adding that the allegations are baseless and regurgitated. He said Mark's statement was full of lies and tribalistic in nature.

According to Morka, the coalition was full of hoaxers and people who are merchants of vendetta, obsessed. His statement partly reads:

“From beginning to end, Senator Mark said nothing about the purpose of the so-called coalition other than a loud declaration of desperation for power. What value does the coalition bring to Nigeria?"

Read the full statement here:

Amaechi promises one-term presidency under ADC

This came amid the claim by Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers, that he would be willing to govern the country for just four years and would not be seeking for second term in office if given the chance to run under the ADC.

He recalled the period of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who promised to be a one-term president but sought re-election, saying he kicked against the re-election because the ex-president had gone against the gentleman's agreement they had because which would frustrate the north.

Amaechi, who recently dumped the APC for the ADC, just after two years of being out of power, said he would not be going against his word, adding that if he were given the 2027 presidential ticket of the party, he would not seek re-election.

Rotimi Amaechi has dumped the APC for the ADC Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

The former minister would be the second figure after Peter Obi of the Labour Party, from the southern bloc in the coalition movement, who promised to govern for one term if he became the candidate of the ADC in the 2027 presidential election.

Sirika denies dumping APC for coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hadi Sirika, a former minister under ex-president Muhammadu Buhari's administration, has denied viral reports that he dumped the APC for the ADC coalition.

Sirika, who was seen at the unveiling of the ADC as the coalition party, dismissed the claims made by FCT minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, as untrue.

Recall that Wike and Onanuga had mentioned Sirika's name as part of the APC bigwigs who dumped the party to join the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition.

