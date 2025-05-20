Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has got Nigerians talking as he humorously asked Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state to go and take his seat

The former president was seen addressing the governor with Yoruba in a vira video, stating that the governor would be fine for coming late for the event

While the governor and other people in the video have laughed about the situation, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section to express their views about the video

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has caused a stir on social media after ordering Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun to go and take his seat after coming late to an event.

In the viral video, the former president was seen delivering speech when the Osun governor walked into the venue, he was trying to prostrate for Obasanjo when he directed that the governor should just go and find his seat.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo orders Governor Ademola Adeleke to go and take his seat Photo Credit: @Oolusegun_obj, @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Speaking in Yoruba, the former president joked that he would ask the governor to pay a fine for coming late to the event and ordered him to go take his seat.

The viral video has gotten some Nigerians talking about the moment. Below are some of their comments:

Fola Gideon tweeted:

"'You will pay a fine (for coming late), just go and sit down.' That's what he said.

Royal commented:

"There was nothing like “or” in what he said. What he said was “ you’ll definitely pay Fine (as in he will pay for being late), go and sit down”

Governor Ademola Adeleke addresses the Osun people Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Tolashe explained:

You interpreted it wrong, he told him he will pay a fine (maybe cos he came late), so he should go and sit down, and it’s friendly."

Valentine reacted:

"Be a big man or be in a position. You can come to events at your own time and leave when you get bored."

Dee said:

"This shows that Yoruba people don’t take life seriously.They’re always happy people.U can see Governor Adeleke just laughed it off as a father to son joke cause Obasanjo is probably a father figure to Gov Adeleke. So you people should stop trying to misinterpret what happened."

See the video of the moment here:

Governor Adeleke, who will be contesting for the for his re-election later in the year is popular for his dancing style and humility at public event. The governor had been having some political battle ahead of the poll and had recently been rumoured of plotting to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to boost his chances in the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng