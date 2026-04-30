A young Nigerian lady identified as Ayoola Precious Eniola officially joined the nursing profession after her induction at the University of Benin

The new nurse shared photos of herself in her professional white outfit and graduation cap to mark the successful completion of her degree

Ayoola reflected on her journey through school, mentioning that the milestone followed years of clinical rotations, lectures, and long nights

A graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ayoola Precious Eniola, has taken to social media to celebrate her official induction into the nursing profession.

The young lady, who uses the handle @ennytriescontentcreation on TikTok, shared her excitement after completing years of rigorous academic and clinical training.

A lady celebrates induction into nursing, shares challenges she faced. Photo: @ennytriescontentcreation

Source: TikTok

Ayoola appeared in her professional nursing attire and graduation cap, posing for photos to document the transition from a student to a registered professional.

New nurse reflects on journey

In her post, Ayoola described the achievement as the end of one era and the beginning of another in her career.

She noted that the journey was characterized by various challenges, including intensive lectures and clinical rotations that tested her resilience.

Ayoola said:

"The end of one era and the beginning of another. After years of lectures, clinical rotations, exams, and growth, I am officially inducted into the nursing profession. Every challenge, every lesson, and every long night led to this moment."

The inductee expressed deep gratitude to God for the successful completion of her program, stating that she felt extremely proud of her growth.

See the TikTok post below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

Jessica🖇️🥹🦋🫧 said:

"congratulations dear I tap same grace"

Bekee🌸 wrote:

"Congratulations babyyyyyy🥰🥰,you did it"

Favour commented:

"Omg I’m so proud of you"

Giftsteph BSN//RN🎓✨ added:

"Congratulations my love"

diva_xo💕 reacted:

"congratulations"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng